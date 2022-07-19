‘Feels Like’ Temperatures to Exceed 100 Degrees in Central Florida

If you are visiting the theme parks in Central Florida this week, make sure to stay hydrated and seek as much shade as possible because it is going to be hot, hot, hot!

It’s no secret that summertime at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando consists of lots of sun, but many don’t think or consider it as they are too busy have fun in the theme parks.

However, it is really important to remember to hydrate as temperatures are sky-rocketing. According to ClickOrlando, temperatures in Central Florida will warm into the mid-90s through the weekend, with “feels like” temperatures over 100 degrees.

On Monday, July 18, Orlando reached a high temperature of 97 degrees.

Walt Disney World, specifically, offers free ice water to Guests so if you do not want to spend money on water bottles, make sure to find a Quick-Service location and ask for a cup of ice water to ensure you are staying hydrated.

In addition, we know Florida consists of lots of sun, but also several thunderstorms and random pop-up showers. Sometimes these rain showers can even turn into torrential downpours, which could really change the trajectory of your day at times as select Disney World attractions may close due to the rain.

Today, specifically, ClickOrlando reports that rain will develop around 3 p.m. and push from west to east across the Florida peninsula. Therefore, Guests should expect some heavy downpours with thunder and lightning.

If you have an upcoming vacation, be prepared to not only bring ponchos and extra clothes as the rainstorms in Orlando during the summer months can come on suddenly.

Are you visiting Central Florida soon? Let us know in the comments below.