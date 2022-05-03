Disney Passes Out Water to Reportedly Avoid “Heatstroke” After Ride Stops For 2 Hours

One Guest had a rather interesting experience at Disneyland recently.

Disneyland is home to many incredible and intense rides such as Indiana Jones Adventure, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Rise of the Resistance but perhaps the most “incredible” attraction can be found at Pixar Pier.

At Pixar Pier, Guests can enjoy a multitude of attractions and entertainment options as well as one thrilling roller coaster. The Incredicoaster themed to Disney’s The Incredibles, is a fast and thrilling coaster that puts Guests through turns, drops, and loops. Unfortunately, a few Guests did not have such a fun time on the ride as shown in a video shared with TikTok. Click here to see the video from @josealexandra or watch it down below:

love that 💞 #disneyland #incredicoaster #californiaadventure #disney#fyyy #fypシ

As you can see, Guests were completely stopped on the ride for an unknown reason. This resulted in Guests being evacuated one by one. Unfortunately for the Guest who shared the video, it looks like they were at the bottom of the list in terms of who got let off first, meaning they had to sit there for allegedly multiple hours.

The Guest even jokes about dying from heatstroke due to how long they were sitting there, with Cast Members bringing them water at one point. Hopefully, the situation was resolved and all Guests were safely evacuated.

The Supers Are Back Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!

Know Before You Go

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run. Now, Guests can also enjoy Disneyland Forever and the Main Street Electrical Parade!

