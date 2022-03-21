Disney Guest Given Free Water and Snacks After Traumatic Experience

Walt Disney World Resort is known for its magical and iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Avatar Flight of Passage, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Frozen Ever After, and many more.

But, Disney World isn’t just known as the “most magical place on earth” because of the attractions that Guests can experience.

Churros, Dole Whip, Spring Rolls, Mickey Mouse Ears, Gray Stuff Cupcakes, Mickey Pretzels, Mickey Premium Ice Creak Bars, Turkey Legs, and much more have all become synonymous with Disney World, as well.

While Walt Disney World Resort Guests are always up to enjoy some of their favorite Disney snacks, they probably don’t want to do so in the way that this recent Disney Guest did.

TikTok user @formula1.co recently shared an experience at Disney World that they surely won’t forget.

After throwing up, they said they were given free water and snacks by Disney Cast Members. It’s one way to find a Disney hack, but most likely not a potentially traumatic incident they’d like to experience.

