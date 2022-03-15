Disney Allegedly Serves Bad Fish Leaving Guest Ill

Walt Disney World Resort is much more than just the rides.

Sure, the opportunity to experience iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain are all reasons why Guests flock to Disney World. But, it’s much more than just the attractions.

The character meet and greets, the world-class entertainment, the parades, the special festivals, and the decorations all make for experiences that allow Guests to be put right in the middle of the magic.

And who could forget about the food?

Churros, Dole Whip, Spring Rolls, Mickey Mouse Ears, Gray Stuff Cupcakes, Mickey Pretzels, Mickey Premium Ice Creak Bars, Turkey Legs, and much more have all become synonymous with Disney World, as well.

However, that doesn’t mean every experience with food at Walt Disney World Resort is completely magical every time.

TikTok user @lexiconoflove recently posted a video where they shared they got sick after eating some allegedly bad fish at the Disney Resort Coronado Springs.

In the video, the user explains that they ordered the Crispy Grouper Tacos at Siestas in Coronado Springs Resort. Just a few days later, they were speaking with a former Disney Cast Member who worked at the Resort for nine years and he explained that he had seen the fish sit out under “cheap heat lighting systems” for the majority of the day.

There are still plenty of delicious Disney treats to enjoy at Walt Disney World Resort no matter which Disney Park you visit.

And, of course, who could forget about the many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Jungle Cruise at Magic Kingdom; Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Toy Story Mania, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios; Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, Expedition Everest (when it’s open), and Avatar Flight of Passage in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom; and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, Soarin’ Around The World, Test Track, and Spaceship Earth in EPCOT.

What’s your favorite snack to enjoy at Disney World? Let us know in the comments.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!