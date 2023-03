Perhaps best known for its iconic theme song, “it’s a small world” is a classic Disneyland Park attraction. It premiered at the World’s Fair and remains a testament to Walt Disney’s imagination and love for the world.

The Disneyland Resort ride has changed throughout the years, from holiday overlays to adding Disney characters and dolls in wheelchairs. But some report that, despite updates, “it’s a small world” isn’t being properly maintained. TikTok user @katiek6703 recently shared a video of a hula animatronic standing motionless:

“it’s a small world” closed for refurbishment in the fall of 2022, with no plans for future maintenance on the Disneyland Resort ride.

More on “it’s a small world”

Guests worldwide have cherished the happiest boat cruise on earth for decades! After its World’s Fair premiere, “it’s a small world” found homes in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. “Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

Have you noticed maintenance issues at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.