Disney’s Most Iconic Attraction Botched In Latest Update

The most iconic attraction at Disneyland Resort suffered a botch in the latest update.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks– Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park– as well as a shopping and dining district in Downtown Disney.

Fans are always looking toward the new. Disney has already announced that a new ride is going to be built in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park, an Avatar experience will be constructed, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to take over Splash Mountain once the attraction closes, but there’s something about the nostalgic feel of the classic rides that keep Guests come back over and over again. Of course, we’re talking about timeless attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and Space Mountain.

One of the most iconic attractions at Disneyland Park is none other than “it’s a small world”.

The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations.

However, it seems that a mistake was introduced to the ride, and many Disney Park Guests are taking notice.

“Has anyone else noticed that the Cinderella doll is playing Golden Afternoon and the Alice doll is playing Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo? What’s the deal? It’s been like this since the holiday overlay ended as far as I know,” one Guest shared on social media.

It seems the music is not quite synchronized with the characters in the attraction, and this has been malfunctioning since Disney took the Holiday overlay on the ride.

During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio, and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific and Woody, Bullseye, and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A.

Every 15 minutes, the 30-foot-tall clock tower opens to display a parade of 24 animated figures. Once the procession ends, 2 toy jesters appear and herald the current time.

“It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a singular song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.

