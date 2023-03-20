Disneyland Guests Abandoned on Ride, Trapped Overnight

Walt Disney Imagineers commission custom soundtracks for many Disney Park attractions. But none are quite as infamous as the repetitive tune on “it’s a small world,” an original Disneyland ride that celebrates the joy we share when we break cultural barriers and find the similarities inside us all.

As joyful as the song is, even the most earnest of Disney Parks Guests would get a little cynical after more than fifteen minutes of the cheery tune. But what a group of Disneyland Resort Guests recently experienced was more than annoying… it was a nightmare!

TikToker @myleswmedeiros boarded “it’s a small world” at the night’s end after a long day at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Instead of a peaceful boat cruise, the Guest was treated to over an hour in the same spot. Long after Disneyland Park closed, multiple boats remained trapped on the attraction:

Eventually, Disney Cast Members turned the music off, and the Guests were manually pushed to the end of the ride. In the video, you can hear the animatronics squeaking and moving as a Disney Cast Member tries to boost morale with some late-night high-fives.

Finally, the Guests exited the ride at 12:45 a.m.

More on “it’s a small world”

Want to take a ride on the happiest little boat cruise? You’re in luck! After premiering at the World’s Fair, “it’s a small world” found homes in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. “Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

Have you ever gotten stuck on a Disneyland ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.