TikTok and other social media networks help bring the magic of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort to those stuck at home, but they’re also the source of many disturbing Disney Parks “trends.” Some Guests will do anything to go viral, from the questionable (wearing an inappropriate shirt to try to get a free replacement) to the downright dangerous (not fully buckling your seatbelt on a thrill ride).

Last year, we followed a concerning trend that saw young Guests sticking their feet in Disney Parks ride water on attractions like “it’s a small world” and Splash Mountain. While the incidents died down after a few weeks, the viral videos still see so much traction that a podiatrist recently spoke out against the trend on TikTok:

“Don’t do this,” Doctor Dana said simply after sharing one of the many viral videos.

Not only is ride water not clean enough for human consumption or touching, but many water rides also have electrical elements and metal tracks just below the surface. Reaching into an off-limits area on any Theme Park attraction is incredibly dangerous.

The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed premiered at the World’s Fair before finding homes in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. “Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe,” reads the official Disney ride description.

“Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all!”

