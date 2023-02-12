“Dangerous Safety Hazard,” Disney to Outlaw Popular Guest Activity

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests have forced the Parks to make changes, and more could be on the way.

If you’re a Disney World Guest, you’ve likely noticed that there have been slight changes to ride policies over the last few months. This is the most prevalent on the newest Disney World attraction that has yet to even open.

TRON Lightcycle / Run, located in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, is set to open in April. Many Guests have been given the opportunity to preview the ride ahead of time, and one change that Disney has already implemented is banning the use of cell phones on the attraction with the implementation of mandatory lockers.

Guess what? More loose article bans are on the way.

Just earlier this week, a TikTok went viral showing a phone from a Guest falling onto the ground at Luigi’s Rollickin Roadsters. Inside the Magic covered that the phone went underneath the ride and sparked a fire. With the growing prevalence of Vloggers and Disney Park Guests who are looking to film while on rides, it’s becoming a serious safety hazard.

Disney World has already started to ban the use of phones on a few attractions— including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad– but the expectation is that this ban will extend to all thrill rides at some point in the future, and it probably won’t stop there, either.

Luigi’s Rollickin Roadsters is not by any means a thrill ride and the phone, unfortunately, caused a fire to break out.

This proves that a phone dropping off other attractions– even if they are not a thrill ride like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or Expedition Everest– can prove to be dangerous and, at the very least, extremely inconvenient for other Guests.

Disney World rules you need to know before visiting the Parks

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all Disney World Guests, please respect the following rules while visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, Disney Springs, and the Disney Resort hotels:

All persons, bags, parcels, clothing and other items may be subject to screening/security checks.

Disney reserves the right not to allow any bag, parcel or other item and to deal with any unattended object, bag or luggage in such way as we consider appropriate.

Firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

Smoking marijuana or other illegal substances is not permitted at any time. For the comfort of all Guests, Walt Disney World theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are smoke free. The smoking of tobacco, e-cigarettes or other products that produce a vapor or smoke is allowed only in designated outdoor smoking areas.

A $250-$500 room-recovery fee will be charged for smoking in Guest rooms or on balconies or patios at Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Children should be supervised. Guests under age 14 must be accompanied by a Guest age 14 or older to enter a theme park or water park. To board an attraction, children under age 7 must be accompanied by a person age 14 years or older.

Tickets, credentials and other entitlements are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, revocable and void if altered. The ticket must be used by the same person on all days during its period of validity and is not valid for special events that require a separate admission charge. Applicable ticket and valid identification confirmation are required for entry, re-entry or if applicable, crossover into any park on each day of the ticket’s validity. Tickets used to redeem or access benefits and entitlements such as Disney Genie+ service must be the same ticket used for park entry.

