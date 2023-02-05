Disney Attraction Shut Down After Guest Causes Fire Mid-Ride

In a now-viral TikTok video, one popular Disney Park ride was forced to shut down after a small fire broke out.

Everybody knows that while the Disney Parks and Resorts feature world-class live entertainment and tons of dining and shopping experiences, the “meat” of most Guests’ trips is riding rides.

From the thrilling Space Mountain to the iconic Haunted Mansion, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, has it all. Are slow-moving dark rides your thing? Well, head over to Peter Pan’s Flight for a classic adventure. More into roller coasters? Both Matterhorn Bobsleds and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad have you covered.

Unfortunately, these rides are known to shut down from time to time, usually due to a malfunction or seasonal refurbishment.

However, it’s not every day, or even every year, when a Disney ride or attraction closes due to a fire, especially one caused by a Guest’s phone.

The in-video caption reads, “When your sister breaks the whole ride at Disneyland because she drops her phone, and it starts on literal fire.” This is by far one of the most bizarre situations we have seen involving a ride shutdown at Disneyland. Typically, ride closures and evacuations happen at random, with technical difficulties being the culprit.

However, a small fire s definitely an apt reason to close a ride. Check out the video linked below:

Sorry, @disneyparks #carsland #california #fire #disneyland

As you can see, the incident took place inside Disneyand’s Cars Land, specifically at Luigi’s Rollickin Roadsters. At some point during the ride, the Guest’s phone fell onto the ground. Somehow, an electrical fire started inside the phone, causing smoke to rise quickly mid-ride.

The attraction was closed during the incident and eventually reopened later in the day. The phone was returned to the Guest but was unfortunately quite crushed.

Have you ever seen something like this happen at the Disney Parks?