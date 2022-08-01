Why Are Guests Going Barefoot at the Disney Parks?

The Disney Parks dress code went viral last year after a controversial TikTok trend suggested wearing inappropriate clothing to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.” The original video went national on FOX News and led Walt Disney World Resort to discourage its Cast Members from giving away free shirts.

Over the past few months, viral TikToks have shown Guests breaking the Disney dress code in a different, much more unusual way: Guests are going barefoot at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Some Guests have been spotted dipping their feet in Disney Park fountain water, while others have resorted to running through the Theme Parks without shoes after massive flooding.

However, multiple viral videos showcase the strangest trend of all: TikTokers uploading videos of themselves dipping their toes into Disney Park ride water.

“Cooling Off the Dogs” In Disney Ride Water

If you’re wondering why anyone would stick their foot into the water on “it’s a small world” or Splash Mountain, you’re not alone. Thousands of TikTok users are asking the same question

Obviously, this trend breaks multiple Disney Park rules. It’s important to keep your hands and feet inside attraction vehicles at all times for your safety and Disney’s dress code requires Guests wear shoes at all times.

While you might not want to cool off your dogs, it might be tempting to avoid wet shoes by going barefoot on rides like Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure. Unfortunately, this is against the Disney Parks Code of Conduct. Instead, we recommend switching to sandals and utilizing available lockers for your dry shoes, mobile devices, and other valuable items.

Barefoot In the Rain

Other viral TikToks have shown dozens of barefoot Guests running through Disney Parks barefoot in the rain, like this one from @bellamchristo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

“This needs to stop immediately,” Christo wrote. Increased flooding at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom hasn’t helped end this trend, as Guests frantically seek shelter from ankle to chin deep water at the Florida Theme Parks.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rainfall in Florida has increased by 28% since 1958, and the trend of heavy rainstorms is expected to continue due to climate change.

If the EPA’s information is accurate, it looks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs will to have to prepare for even more flooding in the future. And Guests will need to plan accordingly!

It might be uncomfortable to wear wet shoes at the Disney Parks, especially with the rain in swampy Florida. However, it’s against the Disney dress code to go barefoot at the Theme Parks. We recommend bringing spare flip flops, Crocs, or sandals to change into for water rides or rainy days!

The Disney Dress Code