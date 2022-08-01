Why Are Guests Going Barefoot at the Disney Parks?

Screenshots of Guests with bare feet at the Disney Parks.

The Disney Parks dress code went viral last year after a controversial TikTok trend suggested wearing inappropriate clothing to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.” The original video went national on FOX News and led Walt Disney World Resort to discourage its Cast Members from giving away free shirts. 

Disney Dress Code
Credit: @toragrams

Over the past few months, viral TikToks have shown Guests breaking the Disney dress code in a different, much more unusual way: Guests are going barefoot at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

Some Guests have been spotted dipping their feet in Disney Park fountain water, while others have resorted to running through the Theme Parks without shoes after massive flooding. 

woman soaks feet in fountain at disney
Credit: @pincessshannon on TikTok

However, multiple viral videos showcase the strangest trend of all: TikTokers uploading videos of themselves dipping their toes into Disney Park ride water. 

“Cooling Off the Dogs” In Disney Ride Water

If you’re wondering why anyone would stick their foot into the water on “it’s a small world” or Splash Mountain, you’re not alone. Thousands of TikTok users are asking the same question.
small world magic kingdom
Credit: Disney
Referring to toes as “the dogs” is a rising trend on TikTok, as is dipping your feet in Disney Park ride water. TikTok creators call it “coolin the dawgs off,” showcased in this video from @starburstyeeters on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park:
In another video from “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, @youcantfindmax forces his leg out of the boat and sticks his foot, sock and all, into the ride water:
Obviously, this trend breaks multiple Disney Park rules. It’s important to keep your hands and feet inside attraction vehicles at all times for your safety and Disney’s dress code requires Guests wear shoes at all times.
its a small world
Credit: Inside the Magic
While you might not want to cool off your dogs, it might be tempting to avoid wet shoes by going barefoot on rides like Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure. Unfortunately, this is against the Disney Parks Code of Conduct. Instead, we recommend switching to sandals and utilizing available lockers for your dry shoes, mobile devices, and other valuable items.

Barefoot In the Rain

Other viral TikToks have shown dozens of barefoot Guests running through Disney Parks barefoot in the rain, like this one from @bellamchristo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:

@bellamchristo

this needs to stop immediately #disneyworld #wholetthedogsout #disneyparks

♬ Who Let The Dogs Out – Original – The Doggies

“This needs to stop immediately,” Christo wrote. Increased flooding at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom hasn’t helped end this trend, as Guests frantically seek shelter from ankle to chin deep water at the Florida Theme Parks. 

magic kingdom flooded rain
Credit: Cassie C.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rainfall in Florida has increased by 28% since 1958, and the trend of heavy rainstorms is expected to continue due to climate change.

If the EPA’s information is accurate, it looks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs will to have to prepare for even more flooding in the future. And Guests will need to plan accordingly!

flooding at epcot
Credit: @worldshowcaseadventures on TikTok

It might be uncomfortable to wear wet shoes at the Disney Parks, especially with the rain in swampy Florida. However, it’s against the Disney dress code to go barefoot at the Theme Parks. We recommend bringing spare flip flops, Crocs, or sandals to change into for water rides or rainy days!

The Disney Dress Code

Guests on Miss Adventure Falls at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park
Credit: Disney
Before packing for a Disney vacation, it’s important to review the Disney dress code. From Disney:

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.

Inappropriate Attire 

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:

  • Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:

  1. Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.
  2. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. 
  • Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
  • Excessively torn clothing
  • Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
  • Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
  • Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
  • Objectionable tattoos
Typhoon Lagoon Castaway Creek
Credit: Disney

Of course, at the Disney Water Parks – Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – the rules are a bit different! Lockers and towels are available for rent to keep your valuables – including nice shoes – dry! From Disney:

Be prepared by wearing a secure fitting bathing suit to prevent those unexpected mishaps. I would also consider some form of water sandals, water shoes or flip flops as the pavement can get hot. Refrain from wearing any clothing with metal, as the metal may damage the attractions. You may also bring a cover-up for when you’re strolling around and you may bring your own towel or rent one for a fee. Be sure to bring clothing that will be comfortable for you throughout the day and don’t forget your sunscreen and hat.

blizzard beach
Credit: Disney

What shoes do you wear to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your recommendations with us in the comments! 

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

