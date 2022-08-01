Why Are Guests Going Barefoot at the Disney Parks?

The Disney Parks dress code went viral last year after a controversial TikTok trend suggested wearing inappropriate clothing to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.” The original video went national on FOX News and led Walt Disney World Resort to discourage its Cast Members from giving away free shirts.
Over the past few months, viral TikToks have shown Guests breaking the Disney dress code in a different, much more unusual way: Guests are going barefoot at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Related: Fan Calls Dress Code “Stupid And Misogynistic,” Says Disney Was “Founded By A Nazi”
Some Guests have been spotted dipping their feet in Disney Park fountain water, while others have resorted to running through the Theme Parks without shoes after massive flooding.
Related: Guest Repeatedly Breaks Rules, Cast Member Becomes Noticeably Aggravated
However, multiple viral videos showcase the strangest trend of all: TikTokers uploading videos of themselves dipping their toes into Disney Park ride water.
“Cooling Off the Dogs” In Disney Ride Water
@starburstyeeters
Dawgs😎 #fyp #fypシ #f #disney #smallworld #foryou #disneyland
@youcantfindmax
dont mind the laugh at the end #fyp #disney #disneyland #itsasmallworld #foryou
Barefoot In the Rain
Other viral TikToks have shown dozens of barefoot Guests running through Disney Parks barefoot in the rain, like this one from @bellamchristo at Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
@bellamchristo
this needs to stop immediately #disneyworld #wholetthedogsout #disneyparks
“This needs to stop immediately,” Christo wrote. Increased flooding at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom hasn’t helped end this trend, as Guests frantically seek shelter from ankle to chin deep water at the Florida Theme Parks.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), rainfall in Florida has increased by 28% since 1958, and the trend of heavy rainstorms is expected to continue due to climate change.
If the EPA’s information is accurate, it looks like Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs will to have to prepare for even more flooding in the future. And Guests will need to plan accordingly!
Related: Multiple Disney Restaurants Left Flooded With Sewage Water
It might be uncomfortable to wear wet shoes at the Disney Parks, especially with the rain in swampy Florida. However, it’s against the Disney dress code to go barefoot at the Theme Parks. We recommend bringing spare flip flops, Crocs, or sandals to change into for water rides or rainy days!
The Disney Dress Code
Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.
Inappropriate Attire
Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:
- Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.
Exceptions:
- Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.
- Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.
- Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
- Excessively torn clothing
- Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
- Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
- Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
- Objectionable tattoos
Of course, at the Disney Water Parks – Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – the rules are a bit different! Lockers and towels are available for rent to keep your valuables – including nice shoes – dry! From Disney:
Be prepared by wearing a secure fitting bathing suit to prevent those unexpected mishaps. I would also consider some form of water sandals, water shoes or flip flops as the pavement can get hot. Refrain from wearing any clothing with metal, as the metal may damage the attractions. You may also bring a cover-up for when you’re strolling around and you may bring your own towel or rent one for a fee. Be sure to bring clothing that will be comfortable for you throughout the day and don’t forget your sunscreen and hat.
What shoes do you wear to Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!