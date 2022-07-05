Guest Seen Soaking Bare Feet In Public Fountain at Disney Park

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Leave a comment
woman soaks feet in fountain at disney

Walt Disney World is a magical vacation spot, home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, some Guests experience rude behavior or unexpected events while visiting the Parks, many of which are shared to social media.

Related: Guests “Up To Their Knees” In Water After Log Reportedly Sinks On Disney Ride

gastons tavern
Credit: Disney

Many Guests have decided to break the “keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” rule and stick their bare feet outside of the boats at Splash Mountain and “it’s a small world”. It seems this is a new trend making its round on TikTok, but we want to make it very clear that doing something of this nature is extremely dangerous.

One time a Disney Guest stuck his hand into the water at Pirates of the Caribbean and came out with one less finger. Disney has rules in place to keep Guests and Cast Members as safe as possible.

splash-mountain-world
Credit: Disney

Related: Barefoot Guest Causes Disgust at Iconic Disney Water Ride

Now, one Guest is sticking their bare feet in a different place in the Park — this time inside the fountain near Gaston’s Tavern at Fantasyland.

One TikToker was taking a video by Gaston’s Tavern for her social media, and when she rewatched the video back, she noticed that another Guest was soaking her feet in the fountain.

You can see the video below or by clicking here:

@pincessshannon

Are you allowed to put your feet inside there?? 😅 idek but she was so content soaking her dogs 🦶 #disneyworld #magickingdompark #disneyparks

♬ original sound – rinkomaniaa

Related: Guest Repeatedly Breaks Rules, Cast Member Becomes Noticeably Aggravated

This is not only against the rules as Guests must wear shoes at all times inside the Disney Parks, but this is completely unsanitary. If you are visiting a Disney Park

Have you ever seen something like this at a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!