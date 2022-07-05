Guest Seen Soaking Bare Feet In Public Fountain at Disney Park

Walt Disney World is a magical vacation spot, home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Unfortunately, some Guests experience rude behavior or unexpected events while visiting the Parks, many of which are shared to social media.

Many Guests have decided to break the “keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” rule and stick their bare feet outside of the boats at Splash Mountain and “it’s a small world”. It seems this is a new trend making its round on TikTok, but we want to make it very clear that doing something of this nature is extremely dangerous.

One time a Disney Guest stuck his hand into the water at Pirates of the Caribbean and came out with one less finger. Disney has rules in place to keep Guests and Cast Members as safe as possible.

Now, one Guest is sticking their bare feet in a different place in the Park — this time inside the fountain near Gaston’s Tavern at Fantasyland.

One TikToker was taking a video by Gaston’s Tavern for her social media, and when she rewatched the video back, she noticed that another Guest was soaking her feet in the fountain.

You can see the video below or by clicking here:

This is not only against the rules as Guests must wear shoes at all times inside the Disney Parks, but this is completely unsanitary.

