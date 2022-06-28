A New Trend After All, ANOTHER Guest Sticks Bare Foot In Ride Water

Just yesterday, we reported on a rising TikTok trend in which Guests stick their feet into the water on the “it’s a small world” boat ride at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California.

Before this week, the last recorded instances of this trend were in April, when two separate Guests dipped their toes in the water at Splash Mountain and “it’s a small world.”

Today, another Guest shared a video of themselves “coolin the dawgs off” at Disneyland Resort. @starburstyeeters on TikTok posted the video in which a Guest sticks their bare foot out of the boat and into the water during the indoor portion of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park:

As we previously reported, Referring to toes as the “dogs” or “dawgs” is a rising trend on TikTok. Now, it seems that trend has officially found its way to Disneyland Resort and inspiring multiple Guests to stick their feet outside of the “it’s a small world” ride vehicles.

When at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, it’s important to keep your hands and feet inside ride vehicles at all times for your safety and the safety of others.

More on “it’s a small world”

This happy little boat cruise started as a World’s Fair attraction before it found its home in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disney:

Board a whimsical boat ride for a song-filled journey around the globe—this cherubic chorus is pure joy! “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all. Spot Familiar Faces The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific, and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A. A Famous Façade Don’t miss the attraction’s delightful moving façade, complete with spinning flowers, whirligigs and icons of famous world landmarks. Every 15 minutes the 30-foot-tall clock tower opens to display a parade of 24 animated figures. Once the procession ends, 2 toy jesters appear and herald the current time. The Song “It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award®-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a singular song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages. Designing a (Small) World Walt Disney selected Mary Blair as art director and Alice Davis as costumer to bring “it’s a small world” to life. Classic Mary Blair Flair

With her distinctive use of color, geometric shapes and simple, childlike art style, art director Mary Blair was known for her unique visual aesthetic. Her colored paper collages give you the impression of sailing through an illustrated children’s book. Authentic Costumes

Under the direction of designer Alice Davis (with help from her husband, Imagineer Marc Davis), Disney seamstresses sewed over 300 costumes in all. Authentic materials were used for each region’s traditional attire, from silks for the saris of India and fine wool for the Scottish bagpiper.