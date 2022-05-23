The TikTok Dress-Coded Trend That Changed Walt Disney World

Last year, a controversial TikTok trend went viral regarding the dress code at Walt Disney World. It all started with a video by TikTok user Amanda DiMeo, who uploaded a video to her over 800,000 followers explaining how to get “a free Disney shirt of your choice.” In the video, which got picked up by FOX News, DiMeo wore a cropped shirt that didn’t comply with Walt Disney World’s dress code and was given a voucher by Cast Members to get a free shirt at a Disney merchandise location. In her video, DiMeo says: “Okay, guys, new Disney hack. If you’re wearing a shirt that shows a little underboob, they’ll write you a ticket when you first enter Magic Kingdom — I’m not sure about the other parks — but they’ll write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop.” Dress-Coded Incidents at Walt Disney World While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment. June 2021 A smaller TikTok account, @alyssaschueller, posted a video in a bikini-style top at EPCOT, where she was reportedly asked to change and escorted by a Cast Member to a gift shop to find a new tee shirt. However, Schueller didn’t intend to get a freebie. She was at Animal Kingdom that morning in her crop top with no issues and wasn’t asked to change there. She even went back to Animal Kingdom later in the day in her bikini-style crop top and wasn’t asked to change. December 2021 In another incident late last year, TikTok user @jordyngraime wore an open back top to Walt Disney World. She showed a receipt for a shirt that the Disney Park allegedly gave her for free.

User @emilywillbeyourfriend commented on Graime’s video, saying:

As a former Cast Member: anything that can be untied will get you dress coded. Do with that info that you will…

May 2022

The former Cast Member seemed to be correct. Though Walt Disney World’s dress code doesn’t directly mention ties on clothing, another Guest was dress-coded this year for wearing a tie-front crop top.

In a recent TikTok video, Nicole DeLosReyes (@nicole.delosreyes) showed herself walking away from the EPCOT entrance wearing a white tie-front sleeveless top. She says, “Guys, it happened. I got dress coded at Disney, and I was told to leave or get a shirt, so now we’re getting a shirt.”

In the comments, DeLosReyes clarifies that she wasn’t looking for a freebie and wasn’t even offered one. She wrote, “at entry i got stopped and was told they don’t allow tie front tops…wack. so i had to either leave and change or buy merch.” DeLosReyes later confirmed that she went back to her hotel, changed, and had a great time at EPCOT.

This appears to be a change from past instances where Walt Disney World would offer free shirts to those Guests barred from entering the Parks due to dress code violations so that the Guest would not have to go back to their home or hotel room to change.

Walt Disney World Resort has not issued a statement on the viral TikTok trend or announced a decision to stop giving away free shirts due to the increasing dress code issues.

Walt Disney World’s Dress Code Walt Disney World’s dress code leaves room for interpretation. If you’re unsure if a certain item of clothing is inappropriate, it’s better to be safe and go with another options. Disney’s guidelines are: Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos