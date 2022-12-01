Disney World Still Struggling to Maintain Historic Animatronics

We’ve spent the past few months reporting on disrepair at “it’s a small world” in Disneyland Park. Some dolls have come up missing, while others suffer in disrepair. But it seems the California Disney Park isn’t alone.

On a recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, one of our reporters noticed a missing doll on the historic Fantasyland ride. A cut-out patch in the blue carpet makes the issue more glaring.

Disneyland Resort’s “it’s a small world” has experienced similar issues with its hula dancing animatronics, so much so that one TikToker devoted themselves to tracking the status of the dolls.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced any upcoming maintenance for “it’s a small world.” However, the ride is expected to get two new dolls in wheelchairs sometime next year.

More on “it’s a small world”

This happy little boat cruise started as a World’s Fair attraction before it found its home in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disney:

Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe. “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour. Cruise along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a gentle 10-minute journey through all 7 continents. Pass through vivid, fantastical scenes representing the iconic sights and sounds of dozens of nations. Behold a cast of dancing darlings from nearly every corner of the globe and watch as the Audio-Animatronics figures achieve universal harmony as they sing one song in many languages. By journey’s end, Walt Disney’s simple message is clear: it truly is a small world after all! History, After All “it’s a small world” was created for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. Personally overseen by Walt Disney in support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the attraction was a huge hit. After 2 seasons there, it was shipped to Disneyland park, where it opened on May 28, 1966. In 1971, “it’s a small world” was recreated to become one of the Opening Day attractions at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to its immense popularity, the attraction has been replicated at many Disney theme parks around the world and is considered a Walt Disney masterpiece. The Story Behind the Song “It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award®-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a single song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.