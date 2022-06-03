Historic Disneyland Ride Still Suffering in Disrepair, Audio System Malfunctioning

A Walt Disney classic attraction is reportedly not receiving the care it needs.

“it’s a small world” opened at Disneyland Resort in 1966 after being crafted for the 1964-1965 New York World’s Fair. It’s been replicated at Disney Parks worldwide and is beloved by Guests of all ages.

Just a few days ago, Guests were stuck on the Disney Park ride with no audio, only the sound of clacking animatronic dolls for 30 minutes. The ride went back into operation but is already experiencing more audio issues.

TikTok user @kellykoby shared a video of herself on “it’s a small world,” in which the ride’s audio is slowed and much deeper than it should be. In the caption, she described her experience as “creepy:”

This comes after multiple instances late last year in which “it’s a small world” at Disneyland shut down due to issues with murky water inside the boat ride.

“it’s a small world” at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom recently received a colorful makeover, while “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment. Is it time for Disneyland Park’s “it’s a small world” to receive the same treatment?

More on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland

“it’s a small world” is an important part of Disney Parks history and is one of the few attractions remaining that was created when Walt Disney was alive. From Disney:

Board a whimsical boat ride for a song-filled journey around the globe—this cherubic chorus is pure joy! “The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all. Spot Familiar Faces The ride opened in 1966, but additional characters debuted in 2009—thoughtfully placed in the appropriate nations. During your cruise, keep an eye out for Peter Pan and Tinker Bell in England, Cinderella in her native France, Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket in Italy, Aladdin and Jasmine in the Middle East, The Three Caballeros in Mexico, Ariel and Flounder under the sea, Lilo and Stitch in the South Pacific, and Woody, Bullseye and Jessie in the southwestern U.S.A. A Famous Façade Don’t miss the attraction’s delightful moving façade, complete with spinning flowers, whirligigs and icons of famous world landmarks. Every 15 minutes the 30-foot-tall clock tower opens to display a parade of 24 animated figures. Once the procession ends, 2 toy jesters appear and herald the current time. The Song “It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award®-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a singular song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages. Designing a (Small) World Walt Disney selected Mary Blair as art director and Alice Davis as costumer to bring “it’s a small world” to life. Classic Mary Blair Flair

With her distinctive use of color, geometric shapes and simple, childlike art style, art director Mary Blair was known for her unique visual aesthetic. Her colored paper collages give you the impression of sailing through an illustrated children’s book. Authentic Costumes

Under the direction of designer Alice Davis (with help from her husband, Imagineer Marc Davis), Disney seamstresses sewed over 300 costumes in all. Authentic materials were used for each region’s traditional attire, from silks for the saris of India and fine wool for the Scottish bagpiper.