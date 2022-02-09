“it’s a small world” Undergoes Extensive Closure, Construction Walls Emerge

The classic attraction, “it’s a small world”, has been closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris since November 29, 2021, and will remain closed until later this year.

Now, as the ride undergoes this lengthy refurbishment, themed-construction walls have emerged surrounding the building.

When Guests visit a Disney Park, they cannot wait to take in and experience all the attractions and rides it has to offer. From classic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion to thrill rides such as Expedition Everest at Walt Disney World and Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland, the Disney Parks around the world all have unique and one-of-a-kind rides.

Unfortunately, sometimes these rides must go through a scheduled refurbishment, meaning the ride will be unavailable for Guests on select days. Though it can be disappointing, this is necessary as Disney must ensure that the attractions are safe and in tip-top shape for Guests to experience.

And that is exactly what is happening at Disneyland Paris with its version of “it’s a small world”.

DLP Report shared photos of the new construction walls writing:

The “it’s a small world” construction walls have been themed. Looks quite nice, actually! The Attraction is closed for refurbishment until the fall.

At this time, we do not have a set opening date for “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris. All we know is that the ride is set to reopen to Guests sometime this fall.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get information surrounding the “it’s a small world” refurbishment.

If you have never been on this iconic ride, Disneyland Paris describes “it’s a small world” as:

‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey. Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.

