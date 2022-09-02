Disneyland Guest Causes Boat Collision by Grabbing Track, Stopping Ride

“it’s a small world” felt a lot smaller for some unlucky Disneyland Resort Guests this week!

@celvil711 on TikTok was riding “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park when her boat suddenly hit another and stopped. Typically, boats on “it’s a small world” are spaced out unless there is a technical error, so the Guest was confused.

Then, she noticed that a Guest in the boat they collided with was reaching their arm out of the boat to grab the ride track and slow the boat to a stop, causing the traffic jam. The Guest shared the following video:

According to the Guest, five “it’s a small world” boats ended up colliding and coming to a stop before the ride continued.

More on “it’s a small world”

This happy little boat cruise started as a World’s Fair attraction before it found its home in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland. From Disney: