Disney World Guest Passes Out From Dehydration, Takes “Most Expensive Ride”

If you’ve ever been to Walt Disney World Resort during the summer months, you’re undoubtedly familiar with how hot Florida weather can be this time of year.

Despite the warm temperatures, however, Disney Parks fans flock to The Walt Disney Company’s flagship property all summer long — but today, one Guest was reminded how important hydration can be in Central Florida’s subtropical climate.

Reddit user u/orgazmoe took to the social media platform to share a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance with the caption:

The most expensive ride at Disney. Drink your water!

Other commenters weighed in with well wishes and insurance advice, and the original poster confirmed that “Disney paid for the ambulance ride.”

He also seemed to have recovered from his dehydration.

It is important to note that if you ever feel unwell during a Walt Disney World Resort vacation, first aid stations are available at all of Disney World’s theme parks and water parks. Guest Services offers the following information on the official website:

Theme Parks and Water Parks

If you begin to feel ill or find that you require medical assistance, please visit one of our conveniently located First Aid centers. Nurses are available during normal park operating hours to offer over-the-counter medications, bandages and other quick remedies so that you can begin enjoying your vacation again. Resort Hotel Services

In-room medical services are also available at all Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Simply touch “Front Desk” from your in-room phone for assistance, 24 hours a day. First Aid centers can also store medications which require refrigeration. For your safety, special containers can be provided for disposal of hypodermic needles. Offsite Urgent Care

AdventHealth Centra Care Walk-in Urgent Care Center at Lake Buena Vista is open 24-hours a day, 7 days per week. All other locations are open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Complimentary transportation is available, and many insurance plans are accepted. Call (407) 934-2273 for more info.

Have you ever experienced a medial emergency at a Disney Park?

