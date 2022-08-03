Disney Guests Break Park Rules Yet Again, Trespass Into Restricted Area

Disney Guests continue to disregard Park rules as multiple large groups have recently trespassed into a restricted area.

As high temperatures continue to strike theme parks worldwide, some Parks have quickly implemented measures to help Guests enjoy their visit and ensure their safety. However, the increasing temperatures have pushed them to find more effective ways to beat the heat, even if that means breaking Park rules.

Regardless of these measures, Guests have recently broken into a restricted area at a Disney Park, seeking a refreshing splash even if that requires breaking Park rules.

In an image shared by Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp), we can see multiple parties of Guests splashing inside the fountain located in front of the Plaza Gardens Restaurant at Disneyland Paris.

With the overwhelming heat, the fountain located in front of the Plaza Gardens Restaurant is taken over by some Visitors!

Avec la chaleur accablante, la fontaine située devant le Plaza Gardens Restaurant est prise d’assaut par certains Visiteurs ! 🏖 pic.twitter.com/ophKFOZYXW — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) August 3, 2022

While this behavior would be completely unacceptable on a regular day, it would appear that Park officials are being more tolerant due to the high temperatures striking Disneyland Paris.

England, Paris, and other European countries are still facing an intense heatwave, causing some of the highest temperatures recorded on the continent. Inside the Magic recently reported on a series of hoses, misters, and splash areas being implemented across Disneyland Paris Resort. You can read more about that story here.

Several of these hoses and misters have been added to the Park again, at the Production Courtyard in Walt Disney Studios Park and Central Plaza at Disneyland Park. These refreshing alternatives seem to be the most popular attractions at the Park, as Disneyland Paris bons plans commented.

The foggers are the attraction of the day at @DisneylandParis with these high temperatures!

Les brumisateurs sont l’attraction de la journée à @DisneylandParis avec ces fortes chaleurs ! 💦 pic.twitter.com/qixZAIDOCJ — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) August 3, 2022

Guests have also swarmed the several water fountains and different locations selling frozen treats throughout the Park.

Ice points and water fountains are in high demand on this very hot day at @DisneylandParis!

Les points glaces et les fontaines à eau sont très sollicités en cette journée de forte chaleur à @DisneylandParis ! 🌞 pic.twitter.com/hCFlu5ug9O — Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) August 3, 2022

While it is true that these newly implemented refreshment alternatives lack any theming, the quick response from the Park is something many Guests will appreciate during their visit.

We recently saw Hong Kong Disneyland implementing similar measures to provide Guests with several options to cool down and beat the summer heat, including the addition of water splashers and mist sprayers to the Park’s entertainment offerings and interactive activities. You can read more about that here.

