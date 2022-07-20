Guests Rip Hoses From Wall in Disney, Spray Themselves With Water

Some Guests chose to rip off a few installations at a Disney Resort recently so they could more accurately spray themselves with water.

The entire world is going through an intense heatwave currently, with millions of people doing everything they can to stay cool. We recently saw Disneyland Paris install hoses that spray water throughout the Resort. These hoses were put in place to deal with the intense heat that Paris is currently facing. The weather has proven so severe that multiple attractions were closed because of it.

Unfortunately, some Guests feel like they could do as they please with these new installations. This was revealed in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic):

Some guests considering that the misters are too high up have decided to simply rip them off

As you can see, Guests have now ripped these hoses off of where they were installed so they could more accurately use them. This is, unfortunately, far from the first time we have reported on Guests trespassing and “doing as they please” at the Disneyland Paris Resort.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and the character cavalcade Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! Mickey and the Magician also made a grand return as part of the Park’s 30th-anniversary celebrations.

The opening of Avengers Campus in the Parisian Park is part of a multi-year expansion project that will include Frozen and possibly Star Wars-themed areas. We recently saw massive cranes carrying out the initial construction tasks for the next big project at Disneyland Paris, a Frozen-themed expansion. You can read more about this development here.

But perhaps the most exciting news of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus, which will officially open on July 20. Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris is nearly complete and ready to welcome recruits to join forces with some of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live their own Marvel adventure.

