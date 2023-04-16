Genie+ and Lightning Lane Prices Drop at Disney

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Mark Friedman Leave a comment
Disney Genie service banner

Credit: Disney

It appears that the crowds at Walt Disney World Resort and at the Magic Kingdom seem to be getting smaller, as Genie+ and individual Lightning Line have dropped once again.

A couple of Guests using Disney Genie+ in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World
Credit: Disney

According to a recent report published by WDWMagic.com, Walt Disney World Resort’s Genie+ has decreased in price by another $5 today to as low as $20 per person. Based on their reporting and analysis, this is now the second straight day that the “FastPass” application assistant has had a price drop, decreasing from a record high of $35 per person on Friday.

Despite the latest price decrease, it remains to be seen if $20 will, in fact, become the new price minimum for Genie+, or if it will drop further. The record-low price was once $15 when the Genie+ was first released to Walt Disney World Park Guests.

Logo for Disney Genie+ on a blue background with a winking Genie head from Aladdin.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

In addition to the welcomed news by Disney Park Guests, there were also price decreases for individual Lightning Lane purchases. Here is a list of what is now available for unique Disney World attractions:

  • Star Wars Rise of The Resistance is $20 today ($25 yesterday)
  • AVATAR Flight of Passage is $14 today ($16 yesterday)
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is $15 today ($17 yesterday)
  • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is $11 today ($12 yesterday)
  • TRON Lightcycle Run Lightning Lane access remains at $20 per person and has stayed the same price since the attraction opened.

Just recently, Disney Genie+ sold out at its highest price ($35 per Guest) just hours after Walt Disney World Resort opened in the first week April, with skyrocketing standby wait times. The paid Lightning Lane service replaced the formerly free Disney FastPass in 2021 and remains controversial nearly two years later, with many Guests longing for the once-complimentary FastPass.

Are you excited to hear that Genie+ and Lightning Lane prices are coming back down?

Tagged:Genie PlusLightning LaneWalt Disney World Resort

Mark Friedman

