“FastPass Activist” Posts Signs Around Disney Park Urging Guests to Complain About Genie+

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort initiated the Lightning Lane system last year, replacing the free FastPass+ system with a paid alternative through the Disney Genie app.

Many Guests have complained about Lightning Lanes, which can cost up to $25 per Guest. Disney Genie+ recently hit a high of $29 per Guest at Walt Disney World Resort. Many Lightning Lane Guests think the pricey service isn’t prioritized enough, while standby Guests are frustrated at long wait times.

One Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure fan has taken matters into their own hands, attempting to start a protest against the controversial service. Reddit user u/Accomplished_Rough_4 shared a photo of a sign they found posted on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

Thanks Fastpass activists Found note while weaving through 55-75minute Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run line

The sign reads, “Are you frustrated with the lightning pass policy that treats you as second class ‘stand-by’ customer? Send feedback to Disney to go back to the old FastPass method!”

Remarkably, the Guest noticed this sign during a nearly 75-minute wait for the popular Star Wars attraction.

Many Disney Parks fans were amused with the sign, but most agreed it wouldn’t make a difference.

“I’d be shocked if they ever went back,” u/idkidc9876 wrote. “What wouldn’t shock me is if they were to make genie+ so expensive that only a portion of people in the parks could afford it or found value in the price. That definitely wouldn’t surprise me.”

“I don’t ever want to go back to running around to each ride to get a paper fastpass,” u/Boodger argued. “Using the app to reserve a fastpass while waiting in another line on the other side of the resort is a convenience that my aging body appreciates a LOT.”

