Disney’s Pricey FastPass Could Soon Cost More Than $150

Disney Genie+ sold out at its highest price ($35 per Guest) just hours after Walt Disney World Resort opened on Tuesday and Wednesday, with skyrocketing standby wait times. The paid Lightning Lane service replaced the formerly free Disney FastPass in 2021 and remains controversial nearly two years later, with many Guests longing for the once-complimentary FastPass.

But there is another side to the debate. On Reddit this week, some Disney Parks fans argued that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort should follow Universal Studios’ lead and charge luxury pricing for skip-the-line privileges.

“I think Disneyland should charge $150+ for Genie+ and lightning lanes to minimize LL demand and make standby lines short,” u/thesailingboss wrote. “Standby lines will move quicker because there will be less stopping for paid users…Paid users will get more value for their money because they will have less competition for time slots and less wait times…Disney will maintain revenue and profit from the higher price, which will keep shareholders happy.”

While the fan admitted their opinion was unpopular, many agreed. “They already charge 100-200$ depending on peak times for ‘premier access’ in DL Paris. Tokyo is also priced much higher,” said u/whirlwindofemotion. “I think they are experimenting with both methods.”

“It does make the lines better, if less people skip in front by paying more, more stand by people get on per hour,” u/datguyfromoverdere agreed.

Of course, there were naysayers. “As a [Cast Member] I am not down to get yelled at bc a lightning lane is ‘too long’ or a ride breaks down and ‘I PAID $150 FOR THIS GENIE PASS,’” u/throwawayDL6 wrote.

“I call BS,” u/BookishBonnieJean argued. “Before all this, fastpasses worked just fine.”

Should a Disney FastPass be more expensive? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.