Child Whipped By Parent at Walt Disney World

A disturbing case of potential child abuse has been revealed, and it all happened at Walt Disney World.

According to a new report, an adult allegedly struck a child in the face with a leash while visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida. The complaint was received around Christmas of 2022, with a heavily-redacted report being released months later.

The situation occurred on December 14 at the Walt Disney World theme park. At the time of publishing this article, the identity and age of the child are unknown.

A security guard witnessed the incident and was able to give a testimony to authorities.

“The adult male wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and tan shoes struck the juvenile male, wearing all blue, with the free end of a red dog leash,” according to the report. “Said action occurred after the adult had a misstep while the juvenile crossed in front of him. This action occurred after the adult recovered from the misstep and appeared to be a deliberate action, as he intentionally struck the child across the face with the leash.”

The young boy had a red mark on his face after the incident. The man with the leash, who had a service dog, denied that he struck the child on purpose. The man claimed he was simply “Swinging the leash” out of habit.

The child’s injury was documented and photographed, and DCF was eventually contacted.

