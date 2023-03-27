Closure of Disney World Location Potentially Delayed

Disney may have delayed the closure of one of its most popular and well-known locations in Orlando, Florida.

The Walt Disney World Resort is a continuously-changing thing, with new additions around every corner. For Guests who haven’t visited in a few years, there are several new and exciting rides, attractions, and location sot enjoy. The most notable changes to Walt Disney World can be found at EPCOT, where two new rides were added.

First, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which can be found at the France Pavillion, is a trackless dark ride that takes Guests on a journey alongside Remy and his friends. In 2022, Disney officially opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster.

This attraction has Guests embark on a mission alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy as they, once again, try to, well, save the galaxy.

Unfortunately, not all the changes at Disney World are as exciting, with a popular restaurant set to close very soon, or is it?

We first learned that Trail’s End Restaurant would be shutting down in its present form earlier this year, with the restaurant transforming from a buffet-style sit-down experience to a quick service location. This eatery is located at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and has been a staple for quite some time.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Trail’s End operated as a buffet-style experience, with Disney opting to swap this for a family-style setup. This will all change soon-ish, with the restaurant still set to close. The exact date of this closure is unknown, however, with Disney possibly delaying the eventual transformation.

The only timeframe given by Disney was “Spring 2023,” with hours for the restaurant ending officially on April 17. However, the Walt Disney World Resort calendar still shows hours up to May 7, indicating Disney may have delayed this closure.

It’s important to note that this transformation will not affect the iconic Hoop Dee Doo Revue performances.

Have you ever eaten here? Where’s your favorite place to eat while visiting Walt Disney World?