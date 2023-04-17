Crowds Vanish From Walt Disney World, Park Nearly Empty

Crowds dropped from Walt Disney World Sunday evening, with wait times hitting a shocking low for some very lucky Guests.

When Guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they have th option of four incredible theme parks. From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT and Animal Kingdom, Guests are bound to have fun no matter which one they visit. However, one Park brings the most thrills, and that’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This is possibly the most popular Park to visit at Disney World, with it only truly competing with Magic Kingdom. The popularity comes mostly from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which opened in 2019 at the theme park. However, Hollywood Studios was not very busy Sunday evening.

Several reports show how empty Disney’s Holywood Studios was, even if it was for a very brief moment. Some Guests took photos of the My Disney Experience app to show just how low wait times were for some of Walt Disney World’s most popular rides and attractions. In one photo, which was taken at 6 p.m. Sunday evening, Disney’s Hollywood Studios was practically empty.

Rides like Toy Story Mania, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run were all posted at a measly 15-minute wait. Slinky Dog Dash was still very busy, but everything else in the Park was essentially a walk-on. The bad weather in the area doesn’t help with crowds either, with both Animal Kingdom and EPCOT facing major issues due to reported lightning.

Unfortunately, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is still closed for refurbishment and will not reopen for several more months. The exhilarating roller coaster, which stars the legendary rock band Aerosmith is set to reopen on June 3, 2023, at the Park, though its future is uncertain, to say the least.

For those that don’t know, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is facing a very serious lawsuit, one that may affect the iconic roller coaster at Walt Disney World. In the newly-filed lawsuit, Tyler is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl sometime in the 1970s. Shortly after this news broke, rumors started circulating about a potential retheme of this coaster, assuming Disney would want to distance itself from such a problematic figure.

Nothing has been officially stated, and with the ride only closing for a few months, we don’t expect anything to be different when it does finally reopen.

What’s your favorite ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all Disney news!