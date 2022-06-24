Disney Now Has the Perfect Opportunity to Confirm Elsa’s Gay Identity

There hasn’t really been a Disney animated pop culture phenomenon that has endured as long as Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen (2013). Last year’s Encanto (2021) is certainly on a similar trajectory, but for almost a decade Anna and Elsa have stood the test of time to become some of the world’s most famous animated characters.

As both leading ladies speak up on the third installment of the franchise, The Walt Disney Company now has the perfect opportunity to confirm Elsa’s sexuality.

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been 10 years since the tune of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s “Let It Go” first entered the cosmos and fans were introduced to Idina Menzel’s Elsa and Kristen Bell’s Anna in the Kingdom of Arendelle. Not only were Menzel and Bell’s animated royalty extremely popular but so too were the supporting characters. Josh Gad’s Olaf, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and reindeer, Sven, prove that love and friendship transcend romantic relationships in Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s fantasy film.

Frozen went on to earn over $1 billion at the global box office, with its success spawning a sequel six years later. Frozen 2 (2019) delved deeper into Queen Elsa’s powers and the mysterious history of Arendelle. While the sequel was not as widely well-received as its predecessor, Frozen 2 did go on to outperform Frozen at the box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time — falling just behind Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King (2019) from director Jon Favreau.

Seemingly coming to a natural conclusion in its tale of two sisters, Frozen 2 can easily be seen as the end to Anna and Elsa’s story. But, recently, both Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell have spoken out about a potential third movie in the Frozen franchise, with the pair revealing they are ready to step back into the world of Arendelle one more time.

Menzel spoke to Today about reviving her famous icy Queen. She said:

‘I hope so…I hope it is but I don’t know…any time I can be 80 and play a blonde animated girl whose like 15, whose got amazing arms, by the way, I love that about her.’

While Bell followed up with her own thoughts on The Tonight Show: