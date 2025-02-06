Disney Removes Important Reservations at Popular Theme Park

Disney has quietly announced it is ending reservations for one experience at its popular theme park location.

Standing strong after almost 70 years, the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, paved the way for Disney’s theme park empire. Now, with parks in three continents, Disney really is the blueprint for taking its legacy and expanding that worldwide.

In the United States, Disneyland Resort, with its two parks Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, pales in comparison to the behemoth Walt Disney World Resort on the East Coast in Orlando, Central Florida. That said, the nostalgia and magic of Disney’s first theme park remains popular to this day.

Recent additions at the resort include 2019’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and 2021’s Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. Both are examples of how Disney continues to implement its popular Intellectual Properties (IP) into the theme park environment. Coming soon will be the Avatar-themed expansion, which will see Pandora finally arrive on the West Coast.

Regarding Galaxy’s Edge, the Star Wars-themed land is incredibly popular. With two signature attractions–Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance–and multiple other interactive offerings like Savi’s Workshop for lightsabers and the Droid Depot.

While reservations are in place for both of the latter experiences, Disney has quietly announced a change for the Droid Depot. Per the official Disneyland Resort website, the Droid Depot will remove its reservation system from March 17. At present, guests can pre-book the experience, with walk-up also available.

“Incoming transmission: Droid Depot in Disneyland Park will no longer offer reservations starting March 17, 2025, but walk-ups are always welcome!” the website reads. Could this be a sign that the Droid Depot is no longer popular with guests? The cost of building an astromech is $99.99 plus tax, making it one of the more expensive additional experiences on park property.

There are currently no plans to make the same change for the lightsaber building at Savi’s Workshop. Similarly, this change is only taking effect at Disneyland Resort, with the Droid Depot at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park still taking reservations for the experience.

There is a strong scent of evolution in the air across the Disney portfolio as the House of Mouse wrangles with increasing IP at the parks, managing its quickly-developing Lightning Lane offering, combatting the increasing presence of Universal’s growing empire, and developing its already-announced changes.

It’s hard to keep up, and while the change at Droid Depot is small in comparison, it will be important for guests who are heading out to Disneyland Park and have this on their to-do list.

What do you think the removal of these reservations means? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!