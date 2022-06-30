“Disney Unjustly Canceled Gina Carano,” Ex-‘Mandalorian’ Receives Standing Ovation

The Star Wars universe is ever-expanding, but actress Gina Carano found herself outside of the Skywalker Saga after being fired by Disney for controversial social media posts. Now, The Mandalorian star is moving on and receiving significant recognition for her latest feature film.

The Daily Wire’s Terror on the Prairie (2022) is sparking controversies among those who wish to completely silence the pro-MMA fighter Gina Carano, as well as excitement among her countless fans who have followed the Deadpool (2016) starlet throughout her career.

With a 7.4/10 IMDb rating, Gina Carano’s Terror on the Prairie is currently listed as a better movie than major hits among cinema lovers like American Sniper (2013) and Nightmare Alley (2021). Nonetheless, the Star Wars star isn’t going down without a fight, Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire are with her.

Now, Gina Carano is receiving the praise that many of her fans feel she deserves, including a standing ovation at the Backstage and the Ryman 2022 event:

Though hosted by The Daily Wire, the entire audience still chose to give their new in-house actress a standing ovation for her comeback film, one that’s being met with mainly positive critical reviews.

Before Carano was let go by Lucasfilm, trending hashtags like #WeLoveCaraDune, #FireGinaCarano, and #IStandWithGinaCarano erupted on Instagram and Twitter.

Her fans are more vocal now than ever in support of Carano’s latest success:

She’s the best.

Another fan writes:

Tears in my eyes watching total appreciation of a beautiful woman standing up for what she believes.

While Gina Carano won’t be returning to The Mandalorian season three or for her solo Star Wars spinoff series Rangers of the New Republic (which was canceled after Carano’s departure), the ex-Hollywood star is making her rounds in new formats and refusing to leave the public eye or creative spectrum of film-making.

Terror on the Prairie (2022) is just one of two controversial movies that Carano is starring in, with the other being a look into the life of Hunter Biden, My Son Hunter, reportedly coming later this year.

More about The Mandalorian

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travels of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic….

Wookiepedia writes:

In September 2017, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy reached out to Jon Favreau for possible ideas for Disney+, for which the company looked to create original content. He expressed interest in doing something with the Mandalorians, having reflected on some concepts he had developed when he first heard that Disney gained control of the franchise. In November, Favreau met with Kennedy and Carrie Beck to pitch his idea for the show. At the meeting, Kennedy told him that Dave Filoni was also interested in telling stories about Mandalorians… …On August 6, 2018, The New York Times reported that Favreau’s Star Wars series, which would be produced for Disney’s new streaming service, was expected to cost around $100 million for 10 episodes. In an email to The New York Times, Favreau stated that the service would allow for the opportunity to tell stories that go for several chapters. On October 26, 2018, it was reported that the rumored Boba Fett film had been scrapped, with Lucasfilm instead focusing on The Mandalorian. On November 13, 2018, Pedro Pascal was reported to be in negotiations to play the lead role in the series. The next day, Gina Carano was announced to have joined the cast according to Variety. On November 30, Variety again reported that Nick Nolte had been added to the show’s cast. On December 12, Lucasfilm officially announced the cast, confirming the casting of Pascal, Carano, and Nolte, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

