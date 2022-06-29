‘Star Wars’ Legend “On Board” for ‘Kenobi’ Movie, Disney Cuts Dream Short

The Star Wars universe is vying for more Prequel Trilogy content, but the news of a planned Obi-Wan Kenobi film trilogy having been cut short leaves Ewan McGregor hoping for a second season.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are officially back as their Jedi Knight characters, and every Star Wars fan couldn’t be happier.

The world is a better place because of the Prequel Trilogy and expanded storytelling of the Skywalker Saga from George Lucas, but fans are hoping for more.

With news of a reported Obi-Wan Kenobi film trilogy being scrapped and turned into the Kenobi limited series, fans were shocked to learn that Ewan McGregor was “on board” for the original project before Disney redesigned the idea:

Ewan McGregor was “on board” for #ObiWanKenobi’s planned trilogy before the project became a Disney+ series, reveals writer Stuart Beattie: “We were so excited about it…”

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, the writer of the original Obi-Wan Kenobi film reveals that lead actor Ewan McGregor, George Lucas, and Lucasfilm were all “on board” for the proposed movie saga:

“So when I pitched my Obi-Wan story to Lucasfilm, I said, ‘There’s actually three stories here. Because there’s three different evolutions that the character has to make in order to go from Obi-Wan to Ben.’ And the first one was the first movie, which was the show, which was, ‘Surrender to the will of the Force. Transport your will, surrender your will. Leave the kid alone.’ So then, the second [movie] was thinking about where Kenobi ends up. And one of the most powerful and probably the most powerful moment in all of Obi-Wan’s story is that moment where he sacrifices himself in A New Hope. Great moment, you know, makes you cry. But, if you stop and think about it, it’s a pretty sudden thing, to just kind of go be fighting a guy, to see Luke and go, ‘I’m gonna die.’ You know, that to me, that required forethought. That required pre-acceptance that this was going to happen.” “Oh absolutely. Yeah, for sure. Yeah, Ewan was on board, everyone. We were like, ‘Yeah, ready to go.’ And we were so excited about it, too… It’s a great story to tell, right? It’s such a fitting character and Ewan is just so fantastic at it. And he’s the perfect age, everything.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the most popular and viewed Star Wars series on Disney+, but that isn’t stopping fans from wishing that the limited six-episode series could have been converted into three two-hour movies.

Due to the underwhelming box office performance of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), Lucasfilm put the Obi-Wan Kenobi trilogy into a vault and later transformed it into the first season that fans can currently watch on Disney+. While a Kenobi movie is implausible to be made, there’s no telling what the future of a future Reva or Sith Lord Darth Vader project could look like.

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

