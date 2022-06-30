Warner Bros. Now Praises J.K. Rowling, Supports Canceled ‘Harry Potter’ Creator

The Hollywood landscape is ever-changing, but Warner Bros. has just made it clear where they stand in support of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

The world of J.K. Rowling has been sent into a whirlwind after her controversial social media posts regarding the LGBTQIA+ community were scrutinized, resulting in Hollywood canceling her in the same fashion as Johnny Depp — being dropped from any upcoming projects and cut off from pre-existing commitments virtually overnight.

Since then, Rowling was absent from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022) and had all ties cut with the Fantastic Beasts franchise. On top of that, various Harry Potter franchise stars have come forward to slam J.K. Rowling, as well as the author being blacklisted by most of the entertainment industry.

Now, however, Warner Bros. has made its stance and support for J.K. Rowling clear following the studios’ acquisition by Discovery:

Warner Bros Discovery calls J.K. Rowling “one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters and stories to life now — and for decades to come.”

After an external PR claimed that Warner Bros. is “not connected” to J.K. Rowling in any way, the Hollywood giant came forward to share their “long-standing relationship” with the British author via Variety:

“Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with J.K. Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters and stories to life now — and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement was issued by a third-party media agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was wholly wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets it happened as part of a media event that day.”

Though legendary author Stephen King claims that J.K. Rowling isn’t “canceled,” it’s clear that social media has a strong stance against the Wizarding World creator. The Harry Potter series has since turned downward after various trans person rights organizations have come forward to share their thoughts on the Hogwarts school and more. The trans community has made a clear stance against Rowling and her future endeavors, leading every Harry Potter fan to be unsure of what’s next for the distinguished author.

While it’s unclear if J.K. Rowling will have a future in the potential fourth and fifth installments of Fantastic Beasts or a Cursed Child feature film, it’s evident that Warner Bros. is not going to ditch Rowling in the future.

The world of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermoine Granger (Emma Watson), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Jenny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is growing, J.K. Rowling may not have a part in it.

