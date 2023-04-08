“It’s Time to Begin Again”, New Trailer Suggests ‘Star Wars’ Is Heading For Major Reset

The first official trailer for the upcoming live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka (2023) was unveiled at this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration in London, England, and it has already set the fanbase alight! You could also say that it has “broken the Internet”, but there’s a line in the Ahsoka trailer that suggests the series could also be set to break the Star Wars universe.

The Ahsoka trailer has already answered a ton of questions we’ve had for the new “Mando-Verse” installment — we now know that Thrawn is the main villain, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) will indeed be searching for lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will, as suspected all along, be playing Twi’lek pilot Hera Syndulla.

However, it would, of course, be unwise for the series to lay all its cards on the table before even premiering on Disney+, and there are a few clues peppered throughout the trailer that suggest a huge game-changer for Star Wars going forward.

Ever since Ahsoka was announced a couple of years ago, fans have speculated about a certain storyline from animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014) — to which Ahsoka will serve as a live-action sequel — being excavated. And that storyline is “A World Between Worlds”.

Introduced in the Season 4 episode of the same name, the mystical dimension — a collection of paths and doorways suspended in a space-like setting where time and space do not exist — has had fans wondering whether or not it would resurface in Ahsoka. Well, now that we have our very first trailer for the upcoming series, it looks like Star Wars could be about to lean heavily into time travel all over again.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Ahsoka using her lightsabers to cut a hole in the ground at an ancient Jedi temple — specifically around a symbol that looks very much like the World Between Worlds logo. Towards the end of the trailer, we see the Togruta Jedi preparing to face off against new enemy Baylan (Ray Stevenson) in what appears to be a World Between World setting. But you only really need to look at the Ahsoka logo at the end of the trailer to know that this concept will likely feature heavily in the series.

But there’s also a line in the trailer that definitely raises eyebrows. It comes from a droid, who is seemingly speaking to the titular character. The droid says, “Perhaps it’s time to begin again.” Exactly what they mean is unclear, and at this point, they could be referring to anything, perhaps even a training session of some kind, but given the trailer’s emphasis on the World Between Worlds, it’s possible they’re referring to time travel.

So, will Ahsoka feature time travel? Could the series serve as the major “reset” fans have been speculating about ever since they wished the Sequel Trilogy would be wiped from canon? While that’s unlikely to happen, especially now that a brand-new Sequel-era film is confirmed to be in development, which will see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Rey Skywalker, it’s still possible that a new Star Wars timeline is about to be created.

Last year, during an appearance at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, actress Rosario Dawson even hinted towards a possible multiverse scenario in the upcoming show. There are even rumors that The Mandalorian (2019) is preparing to do a major time-jump, as it’s already leaning into the Sequel Trilogy — which is some 25 years off — with hints of the First Order being established.

And now that we also know a theatrical Mando-Verse “crossover” event is in development with Dave Filoni attached to direct — as also confirmed during the ongoing Star Wars Celebration event — it’s possible that Ahsoka will lay the groundwork for a huge galaxy-shattering event.

However big or small, if time travel does feature in the upcoming series, it could serve as a great opportunity for Ahsoka to “visit” iconic moments throughout Star Wars history.

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (a mysterious Sith), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and Ray Stevenson (Baylan).

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

