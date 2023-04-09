“Time-Traveler” Confirmed to Appear In New ‘Star Wars’ Series

The trailer for the next Star Wars series is finally here, owing thanks to this weekend’s ongoing Star Wars Celebration in London. Ahsoka (2023) will premiere on Disney+ this August, and it looks like it could be the best installment in the “Mando-Verse” yet, as it will serve as a live-action sequel to the popular animated show Star Wars: Rebels (2014).

This is plain to see from the cast alone. The trailer features Rosario Dawson reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi-lek pilot Hera Syndulla, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Sabine Wren, Dave Filoni as Astromech droid Chopper, Eman Esfandi as Jedi Ezra Bridger, and Lars Mikkelsen returning as Grand Admiral Thrawn (sadly, there’s no sign of Steve Blum’s Zeb Orrelios, although he did recently appear in The Mandalorian Season 3, so there’s every chance he’ll show up here).

As Ahsoka is set to pick up where the Star Wars series Rebels left off (some 10 years after), with Ahsoka and Sabine continuing with their search for Ezra, many fans are also expecting the upcoming series to revisit the “A World Between Worlds” storyline from the Season 4 episode of the same name, which would see time travel reintroduced to Star Wars.

The new trailer definitely leans into this, with plenty of World Between Worlds imagery, as well as a line from a certain droid right at the end. “It is time to begin again,” the droid seemingly tells Ahsoka, which, of course, sounds like time travel will definitely be involved, or that the franchise could even be heading for a reset of some kind, whether it’s through another timeline opening up, or some sort of multiversal event.

Well, we now know that the droid in question is Huyang, a character from animated Star Wars series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), and that Doctor Who icon David Tennant — yes, a time-traveler himself — will be stepping back into the role, having previously voiced him.

Huyang is a “Mark IV architect droid” professor who, for thousands of generations, taught Jedi younglings how to build their own lightsabers using Kyber crystals and other components. Exactly how he will fit into Ahsoka remains to be seen, but his line in the trailer gives us chills.

While we have an idea of the storyline in the upcoming Star Wars series, we’re excited to see if Ahsoka will, to some extent, feature time travel.

Last year, Rosario Dawson even teased a multiverse scenario in the show, while many fans continue to speculate that The Mandalorian (2019) is preparing to do a major time-jump to catch up with the Sequel Trilogy.

You might be wondering how Ahsoka and The Mandalorian could be connected in this way besides both being part of the “Mando-Verse”, however, Star Wars Celebration has also confirmed that a a theatrical Mando-Verse “crossover” event is in development!

If time travel does end up playing a part in Ahsoka, who better to guide the titular Jedi than Doctor Who himself!

As per Disney and Lucasfilm, here’s the official trailer for Ahsoka:

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Ivanna Sakhno (a mysterious Sith), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), and Ray Stevenson (Baylan).

Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August.

