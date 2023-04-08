‘Star Wars’ Legend Offers Support For Bizarre Cameos In ‘The Mandalorian’

The dust has mostly settled on the wild revelation in The Mandalorian, which saw the series utilize A-list stars to serve as cameos in Chapter 22. Those big cameos were Lizzo, who portrays the Duchess of Plazir-15, and Jack Black, who portrays Captain Bombardier. Though the world loves the singer and actor, their inclusion into the Star Wars universe felt odd.

Related: The Latest Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Has One of the BIGGEST Cameos Ever!

Star Wars has often incorporated prominent actors to take on rather unscrupulous parts within movies and shows. For instance, Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis portrayed one of the Scout Troopers that captures Grogu and delivers a punch to the little guy. Simon Pegg portrayed Unkar Plutt in The Force Awakens. Though fans would have been ecstatic to see both actors show their faces, they were kept hidden from the world.

That’s not to say that Lizzo and Jack Black were not appreciated, but the whole episode seemed like The Mandalorian was going way out of its style to provide shock value for fans via cameos. It felt like a popularity move, which could be why many fans have pushed back so hard against it. However, sometimes business decisions need to be made, which is what Star Wars Legend Billy Dee Williams has reiterated when asked about the cameos.

According to Williams, “It’s a good idea. There’s no doubt about it, I mean, the whole idea is to try to bring it to the younger people today. So, you have to utilize the people who are popular today. It’s a business. We obviously can’t forget about that part of it.”

Anyone can decipher what Williams says is just trying to be nice about the situation. However, Star Wars and Lucasfilm are still businesses that need to flourish, and bringing in famous actors and singers should always be considered, despite how the consensus feels about it.

“You’re always trying to build an audience. So, building an audience means that you have to incorporate or bring in the sensibilities of a younger group of people,” Williams added.

Despite the understanding that Star Wars is attempting to appeal to audiences of all ages, the pop culture-loving crowd was certainly the basis of this cameos, or so it seems.

Jack Black and Lizzo’s characters just felt oddly placed. Though Black’s introduction as a former Imperial Office made sense, considering how the New Republic Amnesty Program has already been mentioned, it still felt like the cameo was more about Black himself and not pushing the overall story forward.

Doctor Pershing was also part of the same Amnesty Program; though he was not introduced as part of high society in The Mandalorian, it felt more natural to bring back his character. Lizzo and Black hired Mandalorians to solve their issue, while Mandalorians existed outside the city walls already felt bizarre.

Related: Massive “Mando-Verse” Crossover Confirmed as ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie Coming to Theaters

Despite all this, everyone is talking about this episode of The Mandalorian, so the mission was well accomplished. This could also indicate that Lucasfilm will be branching out to bring in more well-known actors and singers, despite whether fans are rallying to have it stopped.

Did you agree with Billy Dee Williams about The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!