The Latest Episode of ‘The Mandalorian’ Has One of the BIGGEST Cameos Ever!

The latest episode of The Mandalorian had one of the biggest cameos, and we all missed it!

The Mandalorian (2019) has been no stranger to cameos since it first arrived on Disney+. While the first season introduced a brand-new set of characters to the Star Wars universe, such as Kuiil (Nick Nolte), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), from Season 2 onwards it’s been cameos galore, whether it’s Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), or even R2-D2.

Related: Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

Season 3 has been no different, with Star Wars: Rebels (2014) character Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum) making a brief appearance in “Chapter 20: The Foundling”. Even Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best recently appeared as Jedi Kelleran Beq!

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”, however, there were even some actor cameos, with Jack Black, Christopher Lloyd, and Lizzo, playing Captain Bombardier, The Duchess, and Commissioner Helgait, respectively. Unfortunately, their appearances didn’t go down too well with fans, and neither did the episode as a whole for that matter.

Related: Did ‘The Mandalorian’ Just Kill Cara Dune?!

But there’s one cameo you may have missed in “Guns for Hire”, and it comes in the form of a voice role only — appropriate, though, given whose voice it actually is!

When Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan, and Grogu are preparing to land on Plazir-15, the command center voice heard over the radio, the same one that can be heard again shortly after while they travel through the city on the hyper-train, is that of none other than voice actress Catherine Taber, who’s best known for lending her vocal talents to Padmé Amidala in the critically-acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008).

Though the role is uncredited, it was spotted by the YouTube channel “SWComics+”.

Related: Will ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveal What Happens to Grogu In the Sequel Trilogy?

In the Prequel Trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), Padmé Amidala is played by Natalie Portman. However, in The Clone Wars, and in the 2008 film of the same name, the character is voiced by Catherine Taber.

But Taber’s talents go beyond just Padmé where the faraway galaxy is concerned — she has also lent her voice to video games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (as Mission Vao), Star Wars: The Old Republic (as Vette), and the Star Wars: Force Unleashed games (as Princess Leia).

Related: 6 Actresses Who Could Play a Younger Ahsoka in the Upcoming Series

While the role she plays in the latest episode of The Mandalorian is, of course, not that of Padmé, it’s still a huge cameo that seems to have been overlooked by fans. But in an episode that features both Jack Black and Christopher Lloyd, we can’t say we’re that surprised!

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

Related: Everything You Need to Know About Bo-Katan Before ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows (Colonel Tuttle), and Christopher Lloyd in an undisclosed role.

Related: Where is Ahsoka During All Three ‘Star Wars’ Trilogies?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Did you spot Catherine Taber’s voice in “Chapter 22” of The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!