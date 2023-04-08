‘Mandalorian’ Director Confirms Pedro Pascal Isn’t “The Mandalorian” Anymore

Rick Famuyiwa, one of the directors and producers involved with The Mandalorian, has talked about how the show has evolved and reveals that Din Djarin isn’t the titular character anymore.

If you aren’t caught up with The Mandalorian Season 3, this news might be very confusing because, unlike other seasons, Din Djarin isn’t really in the spotlight. Sure, he went to Mandalore and did some stuff and has been in every episode of the series, but certain characters like Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze have taken over the series.

The last episode had Din Djarin give up the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, and now she is the designated Mandalorian to reunite all Mandalorians. Emily Swallow’s The Armorer believes in Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan to walk “both worlds” because she has served the Creed and fought with Mandalorian, who don’t follow it.

After Season 2, fans thought that Din Djarin would unite all of Mandalore since he had the Darksaber and was faithful to the creed. Now, Bo-Katan has retaken the weapon she has lost and is once again trying to save all of Mandalore. Her quest for unity has been a long one. Bo-Katan is persistent and now is the main star of the series, leaving fans to wonder why the directors would allow the series to allow Din Djarin to be a supporting character in what is Bo-Katan’s story.

Star Wars Celebration helped answer this question as The Mandalorian director, Rick Famuyiwa, helped answer this question since he was around at the huge event. He was onstage when fans learned that Dave Filoni would be directing a movie dedicated to wrapping up the story told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, which is very exciting for everyone to see characters like Din Djarin on the big screen finally.

In his interview with IGN, Famuyiwa shares that he is excited for fans to question what the title of the critically acclaimed series actually means because who is really The Mandalorian?:

“I think that’s been interesting as we’ve been on the journey of the show, and now that we’re at this point, is that, what does that title mean?”

Famuyiwa continues by talking about how the recent episode of the series has Bo-Katan taking center stage in the overall story as Din willingly gives her the Darksaber and shares his thoughts about how The Mandalorian title isn’t really about Din Djarin:

“Who is the Mandalorian at this point? And so I think it could be anyone. And I think that’s what they’re trying to define in many ways, is what does that mean to be Mandalorian?”

Knowing that people like Famuyiwa consider that the series doesn’t have to focus on Din Djarin exclusively opens the door for other Mandalorian characters to take the spotlight. While Bo-Katan is the main focus right now, it’s possible that other characters like Sabine Wren or Fenn Rau could enter the series and play a pivotal role in what will happen next.

Uniting Mandalore isn’t an easy task, and the Imperial Remnant won’t want Mandalorian regaining power because, if anything else, Din Djarin still has Grogu, which could still be a vital asset for the Empire. With only a few weeks of Season 3 left, fans will have to wait and see how The Mandalorian Season 3 continues Bo-Katan’s story in the last bit of Season 3 and beyond.

Do you think anyone could be “The Mandalorian?” Let Inside the Magic know what you think!