Audiences Have Stopped Caring About ‘The Mandalorian,’ Says New Data

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is proving to be the show’s most divisive yet. As a result, new data is pointing to the Star Wars spinoff’s declining demand, which shows the current season struggling to match the interest of Seasons 1 and 2.

Upon its release on Disney+ in November 2019, The Mandalorian was immediately a smash hit for Star Wars, dazzling audiences with a fun, action-packed return to the galaxy far, far away. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular gunslinging bounty hunter, excitement initially ran high to see the adventures of Din Djarin and his tiny charge, Grogu, continue into more seasons.

The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale shattered records for viewership, and the hype only continued to build following the release of the long-awaited Season 3 trailer. But now that the series’ third season is nearing its end, fans seem to be directing their attention elsewhere.

According to newly-released data from Parrot Analytics, via The Wrap, The Mandalorian Season 3 is suffering a drop in interest, and now, has officially reached a season-long low.

Parrot Analytics rates a show’s demand using a combination of audience desire, engagement, and viewership on social media services, as well as audience activity on other platforms such as Wikipedia to calculate a demand figure. Using this method, Parrot Analytics found that Season 3 peaked with its premiere episode, and has since seen a gradual decline.

The numbers also revealed how Season 3 failed to match the peak viewership levels of its first two seasons so far, with the season currently six episodes into its eight-episode run.

As of now, viewership is at roughly the same level as Season 2, though recent days appear to be showing a slight downward slope. When compared to the same point last season, where numbers were increasing with season-high peaks ahead of the bombshell Luke Skywalker reveal, Season 3 is actually losing momentum—and fast.

However, it should be noted that neither of the follow-up seasons has come close to Season 1’s viewership levels, perhaps, a precautionary warning sign to showrunners.

While there could be many reasons behind the drop in viewership for The Mandalorian Season 3, such as fans wanting to wait for the entire season to land on Disney+ before streaming, or simply a general lack of interest in follow-up seasons, its ratings could be a key factor in why watchers aren’t returning for the new episodes.

On social media, fans were crying “the end” of Star Wars following the extremely controversial Season 3 episode, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.” The episode, which featured big-name cameos from the likes of Jack Black and Lizzo, was put on blast by angry fans who accused the show of becoming too detached from its original story. Others have expressed their frustration over Bo-Katan Kryze (Kate Sackhoff) stealing the spotlight from the show’s main character.

But regardless of what fans think of the latest season of The Mandalorian, it still places far above everything else Star Wars has brought to Disney+ in terms of viewership, with a 68.8x demand figure for Season 3. Comparatively, the sophomore season of The Bad Batch, which aired concurrently with The Mandalorian for several weeks, came in at just 20.4x.

Although it seems like some Star Wars fans are becoming exhausted with The Mandalorian franchise, the series shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Season 4 confirmation is imminent following the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, which debuts on Disney+ on April 19.

Have you been tuning into the new season of The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments below.