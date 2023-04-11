Pedro Pascal Is Ready to Be Removed From Popular Franchise

Pedro Pascal has been starring in several franchises, and one of his recent projects won’t include him for future seasons after one particular scene.

For fans, he’s the Mandalorian and has appeared in so many beloved shows such as Narcos, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us, and has appeared in the DC Universe and other shows. The actor has become a popular icon recently, with memes and jokes going viral about the actor across the internet.

Due to his fame and popularity, no one wants to see him leave a franchise, but one series will stick with the script, and Pascal is bracing for impact. He knows, just like everyone else, that his character in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, Joel Miller’s story, has a tragic ending in the video games.

At one point in Season 2, Pedro Pascal’s Joel ends up murdered, leaving Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to avenge him. In the video game sequel, Joel’s death happens near the beginning, but the series might not take the same approach. Some fans wish Joel never died, as the game forces you to play as the murderer, Abby Anderson.

While The Last of Us Part II has a few years in between each game, Season 2 of the HBO adaptation might try to build more of a connection between the two games and make Joel’s death feel more appropriate as fans will have more time with both characters before that fateful day in the woods.

According to Esquire, Pedro Pascal briefly touches on the fact that the story for The Last of Us has been very faithful to the games and doesn’t expect the HBO series to drift away in the next season even if that means his character is dying:

“It wouldn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path. So, yeah, that’s my honest answer.”

This scene will likely shock fans unaware of how the sequel’s story goes. At least the series could take the story from the second video game and tell a more grounded story centered around Ellie and Abby without forcing the audience to be Joel’s killer like the game did. If the episodes balance the story between the two characters, it could be a gripping story of revenge and what it means to live in a world like The Last of Us.

Are you ready for Joel’s death in Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!