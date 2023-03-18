The Last Of Us Season 2 Is Headed For A Long Delay

The Last of Us has exploded into one of the most popular and most successful shows on television, and now the first season is officially wrapped up. Even with the Oscars happening last Sunday, the hit video game adaptation racked up over 8.2 million viewers, breaking its viewership record.

Beloved Star Wars alum, Pedro Pascal, has delivered a performance for the ages. He is also joined by Bella Ramsey, who is also spectacular in the role of Ellie.

However, it could be because of Pascal’s dedication to his role in The Mandalorian, but The Last of Us Season 2 is going on quite a bit of a hiatus. Bella Ramsey revealed to The Independent that the series might take nearly two years to return to HBO and HBO Max.

According to Ramsey, “It will be a while…I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it’ll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025.” Ramsey also revealed that production for the new season would start at the end of this year.

Ramsey’s reveal also aligns with a previous indication that Pedro Pascal made, as the actor also presumed the second season of the hit video game adaptation would start filming at the end of the year.

Again, the delays might have everything to do with Pascal’s jam-packed schedule. The man has become one of the most sought-after actors in the world. On top of being a massive movie star, he is also the face of two hit shows on television. The Last of Us and The Mandalorian might be the two best shows on television.

We are not sure what might happen at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, but Jon Favreau has already revealed his plans for the fifth season, though Disney has yet to announce a fifth season. We speak for everyone when we say we want Pascal and Din Djarin to keep existing in the Star Wars universe.

Fans might be a bit upset that they must wait two years to see The Last of Us Season 2, but we would argue that waiting is the right thing to do. The initial season has been spectacular and one of the most accurate video game adaptations ever made.

If having to wait two years for the quality that the first season gave us, well, that is just a wait that we will all be okay with.

