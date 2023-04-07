Fans Beg For Adam Driver to Return In Newly Announced Rey Skywalker Movie

Star Wars Celebration is off and running in the UK right now, and the news on the first day of the annual festival has already been quite impressive. Among the announcements already made, the crowd and the world were shocked by the massive news that Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey Skywalker in a movie that will focus on rebuilding the Jedi Order and the evil that will attempt to stop that from happening. This could also mean that Adam Driver could be involved.

Related: Daisy Ridley to Return In ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

Though it has not been confirmed if Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), or Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) will appear, fans have already been begging for one character to return: Ben Solo (Adam Driver).

reylos walking back into the cinemas for probably one ben solo mention in this post sequel movie pic.twitter.com/MYM0P40e6F — klaudia (@bokutokashi) April 7, 2023

We would love to see Reylo return in this new Star Wars movie, though we are unsure how Ben Solo can return other than being a Force Ghost for Rey to speak with. Rey and Kylo did form a “Dyad,” so it would make sense that she is still connected to him in some manner in this supposed sequel movie.

The huge time skip is so Ben Solo can be back in the flesh with no explanation and they’ll have plenty of time to fill in the “somehow” after the fact when they’re ready to tell that story pic.twitter.com/ktZvp35nkS — Sequels Rule 💛❤️💙 (@SequelsR) April 7, 2023

We would also love to see Star Wars completely ignore its own timeline to just bring back Adam Driver as Ben Solo. Let’s put it this way if Emperor Palpatine can be resurrected and brought back, so can Ben Solo.

please give me a ben solo cameo I’m begging you mother sharmeen pic.twitter.com/CMsEHsiW8O — jessa (@directedbyrian) April 7, 2023

It would be odd that Ben Solo does not appear in this new Jedi Order movie. Adam Driver is arguably the best thing about the sequel trilogy, apart from Daisy Ridley, so the fans want to see the man return in some fashion, even if that cameo is just for him to guide Rey as a Force Ghost.

BEN SOLO CAMEO AND REYLO SCENES PLS ILL DO ANYTHING ILL GIVE UP EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/hQb2nx0cZe — bea 🌺🥭 (@dyadriver) April 7, 2023

We are unsure what we would give up to see Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley back together in Star Wars, but this fan is dedicated to that cause entirely. We respect it.

ben solo coming back from dead to kill rey's new jedis pic.twitter.com/ruaMu7av0m — fer (@mydarlingkylo) April 7, 2023

We knew someone would take this announcement to someplace dark or someplace Darkside. It would be incredible if Ben Solo were brought back as an even more evil version of Kylo Ren.

we might have a chance to see Ben Solo againpic.twitter.com/fT4cApx2fJ — 🔞🌹 rosalyna​ 🐈🔞 (@RosaLynaLerman) April 7, 2023

At least one fan in the crowd of the above video wants to see Adam Driver continue in Star Wars. We would say Driver’s awkward answer to the question of seeing Ben Solo “die” means that he would love to return to the character.

Ben Solo number 24 trending so Lucasfilm you understand what you must do pic.twitter.com/AlymX4R51A — dani *loading* (@CardiganVixen) April 7, 2023

Ben Solo trending on Twitter means that the Star Wars world has spoken. Lucasfilm has one shot at making this perfect and should do so immediately.

We understand it might be time to move past the Skywalker Saga. Granted, Rey adopted the last name of Skywalker, so it stands to reason she will continue the family business. However, director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy might be using this new movie to move past what has been established and start anew.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Is About to Change the Jedi Forever

We would love to see Adam Driver return as Ben Solo, but it could be that Lucasfilm wants to see the man stay dead. Again, that would be a bit misleading, considering most Jedi return as Force Ghosts, but Rey can certainly carry her own story now. We are more excited to see what kind of evil forces will rise against this new rebuilding of the Jedi Order.

Do you want to see Adam Driver return in the Rey Skywalker movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!