Lizzo Has a Message for the ‘Star Wars’ Haters

Lizzo claps back at the hate for her Star Wars cameo, and it’s “about damn time.”

Related: Lizzo Declares Herself a Disney Princess

Last week, audiences were up in arms when Pop singer Lizzo and comedic actor Jack Black appeared in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Chapter 22: Guns for Hire. While many fans enjoyed the two cameos, most diehard Star Wars enthusiasts were not pleased and felt as though the two actors ruined the entire lore of the show, if not the franchise. Comments suggested that the show has lost its appeal and is wasting the audience’s time. Those are two allegations a successful series does not want to be accused of.

One fan went as far as to tweet:

“#StarWars isn’t for us nerds anymore. Star Wars is now for the popular kids who giggled & high-fived the bullies for stuffing you in your locker. It’s crashing and #Disney deserves it.”

The tweet may have been referring to the casting choices not reflecting the “traditional tone” of Star Wars but rather making it about adding famous celebrities for the hell of it. Many fans agreed, saying it downplays the series’ aesthetic and takes them out of it. Audiences also attacked Jack Black, stating that he has never been funny. They must have forgotten that Amy Sedaris, who plays Peli Motto in the series, is also a comedic actress who adds comic relief to The Mandalorian.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Celebration Returning to East Asia After 17 Years

The aforementioned tweet went viral enough to catch the attention of Lizzo herself. She tweeted back with a response yesterday, addressing the hate.

13 year old Lizzo who got teased in the locker room & her gym clothes stolen would be shook that I’m getting accused of being ‘popular in school’ right now 😭😭😭 I’m really doing everything right✅ Stay mad😜 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 10, 2023

“Stay mad” is precisely the confident response fans of Lizzo would expect from the pop star, seeing how she advocates for self-love and not letting others bring you down. It’s the perfect response to this generation’s hate towards pop culture. In the grand scheme of things, Lizzo is living her best life in a galaxy far, far away, while fans are wasting their energy on arbitrary cameo appearances for a television series.

Perhaps it’s the time and effort fans put into the franchise that causes them to feel disappointed when things don’t go their way, but they could be spending their time and efforts on living their best life and “doing everything right” like Lizzo herself.

Did the Lizzo and Jack Black cameo appearance get you riled up? Let us know in the comments.