Lizzo Declares Herself a Disney Princess

This past week, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Lizzo debuted in the Star Wars universe as The Duchess in The Mandalorian (2019-present). After her episode aired, she had a message for the internet: she is now a Disney Princess.

Lizzo is mainly recognized as a singer, songwriter, and musician known for her songs “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell,” and “About Damn Time,” which earned her the Grammy Award for Record of the Year. She has also won an Emmy for her competition reality show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (2022-present).

However, Lizzo recently blasted her way back into public view with her cameo in The Mandalorian as The Duchess, appearing alongside Jack Black as Captain Bombardier and Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait.

While these celebrity cameos have had a mixed reception from fans, one person has taken the appearance to heart: Lizzo.

Lizzo is Royalty

A lifelong Star Wars fan, Lizzo was thrilled to appear in the show that introduced her favorite character, Grogu. She celebrated by making tributes on Twitter and Instagram to her love of Baby Yoda as well as her father, who introduced her to the series.

\Her jubilation continued on April 8 when she took to Instagram to say, “I guess imma Disney princess now.” And fans agreed.

As a kid my dad showed me Star Wars like a rite of passage. When I got the role of The Dutchess I cried all day. Dad I wish u were here to see this! Thanks to everyone in the Galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars This is The Way May the Force be with U pic.twitter.com/vjdVMcHGQg — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 6, 2023

Fans supported her declaration, saying, “Now??? You’ve BEEN a Disney princess,” and, “Yes you are! And our queen!” However, it must be noted that her character’s official title is duchess, not a princess. That being said, Padme Amidala was both a queen and a senator, so there is a good chance that The Duchess could have held multiple titles.

While there may be some arguments over her actual title, it cannot be denied that Lizzo is and always will be pop culture royalty.

