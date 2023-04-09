How Many Episodes Will Be In ‘Ahsoka’ Season 1?

The Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka series is one of the most highly-anticipated Star Wars projects to date. And now that a trailer has arrived and an official release date has been confirmed, fans might be wondering: how many episodes will be in Season 1?

The Ahsoka show has been one of, if not the primary focus of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023. At the event, fans were treated to an Lucasfilm Studio Showcase, which confirmed the live-action casting for fan-favorite animated characters Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), on top of a panel exclusively for Ahsoka. New characters, including Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), were also introduced, teasing an action-packed freshmen season for the Star Wars spinoff show.

Watch the official teaser trailer for Disney+’s Ahsoka below:

While story details have yet to be fully confirmed, fans did get a taste of what’s to come in the trailer. Picking up roughly around the same time as The Mandalorian, we see the titular ex-Jedi squaring off against unknown enemies while traveling across the galaxy, hinting at what could be Ahsoka’s return to the World Between Worlds. Though brief, we also got a glimpse at Mikkelsen’s Thrawn, who’s poised to be the “big bad” of the series.

The show seems to be a sort of spiritual successor to the animated Rebels series, with most, if not all of the Ghost crew set to make the leap to live-action in Ahsoka. As viewers well know, Rebels ended with Jedi Ezra Bridger (played by Eman Esfandi in live-action) sacrificing himself to defeat Trawn by wrapping them both in the tentacles of hyperspace-traveling Purrgil, taking them deep into the Unknown Regions.

It’ll likely be the primary mission of Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera, and perhaps some other friends to track both of them down, all while dealing with the aftermath of the Galactic Empire. As of now, the series has yet to be confirmed to continue past Season 1. But with this large-scale story and the confirmation of a “Mandoverse” crossover movie, there’s probably a lot of Ahsoka episodes on the horizon.

While hyping up the show, one of its stars, Ray Stevenson, might have accidentally revealed the episode count for Ahsoka Season 1. As reported by Collider in an interview with Stevenson, the Ahsoka series will officially have eight episodes in its first season, which is about average for other live-action Star Wars shows on Disney+.

But can the upcoming show pull it off? Eight episodes should be enough to propel what’s sure to be a loaded story, though, with this large of a cast, Ahsoka Season 1 might find itself fighting against time. In the past, fans were disappointed by the short seven-episode season of The Book of Boba Fett and even more so with the eagerly-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, comprised of just six. Similar pacing complaints have also surrounded the third season of The Mandalorian, which has currently aired six of its eight episodes.

Although it’s become somewhat of the norm for live-action Star Wars projects to have around eight episodes per season, it’s still surprising that a high-stakes project like Ahsoka won’t have more, especially when compared to the 12-episode Andor Season 1. While this shouldn’t necessarily raise concerns just yet, the pacing of Ahsoka will have to be rock solid to span across just eight episodes. Maybe, however, fans can expect to see longer, one-hour episodes to make up for it.

Still, hopes are certainly high for this show, which, if successful, could prove to be one of the better live-action series to come out of Disney-Star Wars in recent years. And with Dave Filoni at the helm, an experienced Star Wars veteran, Ahsoka might just be able to accomplish everything it needs to in eight 30 to 45-minute-long episodes, hopefully leading it into a Season 2 renewal.

Ahsoka Season 1 premieres on Disney+ in August 2023.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Ahsoka series? Let us know in the comments below.