5 Ways the Upcoming ‘Halloween’ Reboot Could Work

Now that yet another Halloween timeline has been and gone, it’s only a matter of time before another reboot is given the green-light. In fact, it’s fair to say that it’s inevitable. A bit like bogeyman Michael Myers (aka The Shape) himself, the franchise has enjoyed a number of hiatuses since its inception way back in 1978, but it never stays dead for too long.

Not that we’re complaining — despite having a number of different timelines, Halloween is the most consistent slasher franchise of them all when it comes to quality, and there are only really a few stinkers to be found (even 2002’s terrible Halloween: Resurrection has some “danger-tainment” value). But where will the franchise go next?

Well, it remains to be seen, but here are five things the upcoming Halloween reboot should definitely take note of…

1. “The Babysitter Murders” — TV Series

A Halloween television series is a no-brainer. After all, it wouldn’t be the first slasher franchise to get the small-screen treatment — far from it. Friday the 13th was the first, with a series of the same name in 1987, followed by A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1990.

In more recent years, Scream got two separate shows, one that streamed on Netflix, and the other on MTV, both of which are unrelated to the films. And in 2021, the Child’s Play/Chucky franchise put its soul into our television sets with the ongoing Chucky (2021).

Now, a Friday the 13th prequel series is in development for Peacock, which will be titled Crystal Lake (TBA). Is Michael Myers destined for the small screen too? We think “The Babysitter Murders” has a nice ring to it, an expansion of that fateful night in 1978 which could span an eight-episode story arc.

2. A Proper Halloween 4 Sequel

For years, Halloween fans have been praying for a “proper” sequel to Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), despite already having two sequels in Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995).

While not particularly memorable, Halloween 4 is still a solid little sequel that doesn’t upset the mythological apple cart all that much. Its two follow-ups, however, venture into a supernatural playing field where things make absolutely no sense whatsoever.

Halloween 5 also retcons its predecessor’s brilliant ending, which sees young Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) taking up her uncle Michael Myers’ mantle, a cliff-hanger that’s swept under the rug. Danielle Harris returned to play a different character in the Rob Zombie Halloween reboots, but it’s time she returned for a real sequel to Halloween 4.

3. Go All In With the Supernatural

While we just criticized Halloween 6 for taking things to crazy town where the supernatural is concerned, that doesn’t mean we think exploring the more unexplainable side of Michael Myers should be ruled out entirely.

However, rather than being vague like many of the Halloween films have already, if a new film decides to go down the supernatural route, it should go all in and have a ton of fun with it. And why not? It’s not like there aren’t several timelines in this franchise anyway.

Halloween 6 might be completely whacky, but on the other hand, at least it commits to being supernatural. Rob Zombie’s Halloween reboots, and even David Gordon Green’s Halloween films, at first propose a mostly “human” Michael Myers, only to later suggest that something supernatural is indeed at work, which winds up feeling jarring and inconsistent.

4. Make Michael Myers the Anti-Hero

Taking things back to basics, a new Halloween reboot could benefit from portraying Michael Myers as a sort of anti-hero. While you might scoff at such a suggestion, Halloween Ends already ventured into this territory somewhat.

Okay, that’s not actually Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in the mask and coveralls unleashing hell upon the cruel residents of Haddonfield — it’s teenager Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who desperately wants to become the town’s “new bogeyman”.

Nevertheless, now that the Halloween franchise is no stranger to revenge-driven stories, a film in which “The Shape” is given some moral flexibility wouldn’t be the weirdest way forward. After all, Michael Myers is a widely celebrated horror icon, and though he’s pure evil, seeing him stalk and kill bad people for once would at least give us something different.

5. A Collateral-Style Instalment

Dovetailing off our desire to see Michael Myers as more of anti-hero slasher killer, a Halloween film not unlike Michael Mann’s Collateral (2004) which stars Tom Cruise as the oddly likable hitman Vincent, could actually work.

We’re not suggesting that we want to see Michael Myers force a cabdriver to drive him round Haddonfield all night while he dispatches people left and right, but there is something very hitman-like about Michael Myers, at least in some of the Halloween films.

Halloween (1978), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween (2018), and Halloween Ends (2021) all, to some extent, portray Michael Myers in this light — particularly in the case of the latter two David Gordon Green films. In fact, Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney admitted to studying hitman while preparing for the role.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green, who previously helmed Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021). It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers). Newcomers are Rohan Campbell and Michael O’Leary, who play Corey Cunningham and Dr. Mathis, respectively.

Halloween Ends is now yours to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

What direction should Halloween take after Halloween Ends? Let us know in the comments down below!