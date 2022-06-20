Producer Confirms ‘Halloween Ends’ Won’t Be the Last Movie In the Series

Halloween Ends (2022) is the third chapter in the latest Halloween reboot series, which started in 2018 with Halloween (2018) and continued last year with the hugely divisive Halloween Kills (2021), both of which were huge box office successes.

The latest Halloween Trilogy from director David Gordon Green ignores every single one of the many Halloween movies in the entire Halloween franchise except for the original 1978 classic Halloween (1978), which was directed by legendary horror master John Carpenter.

And now, everything is set to wrap up with Halloween Ends, which will be the concluding chapter in Green’s new Halloween series. The last time we saw Michael Myers, he was laying waste to Haddonfield residents, and he even managed to walk away from an angry mob in one piece.

But the fight isn’t over, as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her granddaughter Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak) are due one last fight with Michael Myers, with the new film being set some four years after Halloween Kills, which is set on the same night as its 2018 predecessor.

But despite what the title may suggest, Halloween Ends might not be the end of the Halloween franchise as we know it. In an interview with ScreenRant, producer Jason Blum discussed the upcoming movie and the future of the Halloween franchise.

While the new series of Halloween movies was indeed been planned as a trilogy from the get-go, Blum has shed some new light on the upcoming Halloween movie, and whether or not Michael Myers will finally be put to rest, or if he will continue to haunt Haddonfield in the future.

“I didn’t say it’s gonna be the last Halloween movie,” Blum says, “It’s our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad]. And what he does, only he knows, but we are done. And this is our last one and I think people will be very happy.”

So, Blum has confirmed two things — that Halloween Ends is indeed the final chapter in this new series of Halloween movies, but it won’t necessarily be the final Halloween movie altogether. And this makes perfect sense, especially given how lucrative the new movies alone have been.

Not only that, but Halloween fans never really expected Halloween Ends to be the definitive end of the long-running Halloween franchise. After all, whether it’s bullets, balconies, reboots, or deboots, it’s obvious now that nothing can actually kill Michael Myers.

With all of that said, the producer has also confirmed that Halloween Ends will be the final Halloween movie made at Blumhouse Pictures, as the studio will lose the rights following the release of Halloween Ends this October.

While a renewal is always likely, it’s possible that another studio will get the rights. But whether or not a future Halloween movie will be set in the same timeline as David Gordon Green’s series remains to be seen (let’s hope so, as there are multiple timelines throughout the franchise).

So while Jason Blum has answered a couple of questions fans have been asking for some time, exactly how the filmmakers intend to wrap things up with Halloween Ends will remain a mystery until the film releases this October.

Despite the 2018 film going for a more grounded version of Michael Myers, Halloween Kills portrays him as semi-supernatural, as he survives several gunshots and other seemingly fatal wounds. And Laurie Strode’s closing monologue only makes this seem even more likely:

“I always thought Michael was flesh and blood like you and me,” she says as we watch the bogeyman recover from seemingly fatal wounds at the hands of the Haddonfield mob, “but a mortal man could not have survived what he’s lived through. The more he kills, the more he transcends into something impossible to defeat.”

But contrary to this theory, in an interview with IGN last year, director David Gordon Green, who is also helming the upcoming Halloween Ends, clarified things somewhat:

“The suggestion that he is more than a man is a theory that Laurie has. My own personal concept for Michael, which will carry forward as long as I’m involved, is that he’s capable of spectacular things but not impossible [things]. So I don’t personally see him as supernatural, but I see the element of fear that he’s generated and exacerbated is transcending the immediate character and moved on to an entire community.”

However they intend to end Halloween, one thing’s for sure — Michael Myers won’t stay down for too long, not with Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills having grossed a collective $386 million+ dollars at the worldwide box office.

Halloween Ends releases in theaters on October 14. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

Do you think Halloween Ends should be the end for Michael Myers? Let us know in the comments down below!