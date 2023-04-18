It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a year since the release of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the sixth installment in the long-running Jurassic Park franchise. The latest sequel swallowed over $1 billion at the global box office, and though there are currently no plans for another film, you could say that it’s inevitable. But what about a Jurassic Park reboot?

We’ve already had six Jurassic Park films, two short films, and even a Jurassic Park animated series in the form of Netflix’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020). As such, the next logical step would be a live-action television series, however, should this happen, it might come with a huge twist, and you probably already know what that twist is.

Recently, it was announced that Harry Potter, of all the franchises, is actually being rebooted, and in the form of a television series on HBO Max. It has been confirmed that the series will be “authentic to the original books”, as it will span seven seasons, with each focusing on one of the seven books in their entirety, across a ten-year period.

So, it’s possible then that a Jurassic Park reboot could happen. After all, the franchise is seemingly just as sacred as the Harry Potter film franchise, and who could have ever predicted that the Wizarding World would undergo the Hollywood knife, and just one year after the latest Fantastic Beasts film was released in theaters, no less?

In fact, there are other similarities that can be drawn between Jurassic Park and Harry Potter, as they’re both based on a series of novels, and though they draw a ton of inspiration from their literary-counterparts, they omit enough that a reboot would have the potential to feel like a completely different beast entirely.

The bestselling Jurassic Park books by late author Michael Crichton are “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995), which, of course, inspired the first two films of the same name, Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), both of which were directed by Steven Spielberg.

While it would appear that the original 1993 film follows the book very closely, this is untrue. Sure, the bare bones are there (no pun intended), but if you were to base a television series on the book as closely as you possibly could — or even just 70 or 80 per cent of it — you’d wind up with something so far removed from that 1993 film.

There are a ton of differences between the book and the film. Not only is the character ensemble quite different to what we see on screen, the film omits several subplots, locations throughout the park, and even many of the dinosaurs, while the overall tone of the book is a lot darker and way more violent, missing, of course, that Spielbergian magic.

The same can be said about “The Lost World”. Again, the film works with the basic framework of a group of characters visiting InGen’s second island, Site B/Isla Sorna, but the villains are a different set of people with a different agenda, and in the book, the T-Rex doesn’t wind up terrorizing San Diego during the early hours of the morning.

We could spend all day talking about the many differences between the books and the films, but the point is that a Jurassic Park reboot would at least have some solid source material behind it. While there are many who would argue the same for Harry Potter, those films do their very best to capture as much of their novel-counterparts as possible.

Sure, a television series would feel different enough — new cast, new format, and a few subplots that the films left out — but overall, we’re not convinced they’d feel that different to the films, and certainly not from a tonal perspective. A Jurassic Park reboot based more closely on the books, however, would, in theory, play out more like a survival horror.

If this does happen, though — and never say never, as even film franchises like The Conjuring and John Wick are getting a TV makeover — then it would most likely end up on Universal’s streaming service Peacock. We’ll just have to wait and see if the studio thinks Jurassic Park is worth cloning for a new generation.

Would you like to see Jurassic Park rebooted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!