‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Is Bringing Back a Series Tradition the Latest Trilogy Ignored

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is already being billed as the start of a “new Jurassic era,” but fans might be more excited by something old that’s finally coming back.

The second official trailer for the upcoming film offers a glimpse of one of the franchise’s most long-awaited moments: the river scene. First written by Michael Crichton in his 1990 novel “Jurassic Park”, the river sequence—where characters raft down a jungle river while being stalked by a T-Rex—has lived in fans’ imaginations for decades.

It was storyboarded for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, but ultimately cut. It didn’t appear in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) or Jurassic Park III (2001), either. It’s been one of the franchise’s biggest “what ifs”—until now. In Rebirth, we’ll finally get to experience it.

The trailer shows the Delgado family desperately navigating a raft down a river while a newly designed T-Rex swims after them. More than just a visual payoff, this sequence also marks the return of a major franchise staple: the dinosaur-vehicle attack.

In Jurassic Park (1993), it was the T-Rex vs. the Jungle Explorer. In The Lost World, two T-Rexes attack the trailer. And Jurassic Park III gives us the Spinosaurus slamming a small plane into the trees.

But when the Jurassic World trilogy came around, this tradition was dropped. The only exception came in the first film, with the Indominus Rex attacking the Gyrosphere. The sequels (Fallen Kingdom and Dominion) didn’t feature any. Now, Rebirth is changing that.

The inclusion of the river sequence—not just as a nod to Crichton, but as a classic man-versus-dino set piece—signals a return to the kind of suspense and spectacle that defined the original trilogy. After three films that drifted from that formula, Rebirth looks ready to steer the series back into the wild. And, unlike the poor Delgado family, we are so ready.

Jurassic World Rebirth — Coming Soon

Watch the second official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

