‘Jurassic Park’ Miniseries Set Between Third Film and ‘Jurassic World’ Explained

With Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) just a few months from its theatrical release, fans are wondering where the franchise is heading next. Billed as the start of “a new Jurassic era,” the upcoming film, directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla) and starring Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), will likely follow its predecessors and gross over $1 billion worldwide, leading to more sequels and probably forming the series’ third trilogy overall.

While we already know about other Jurassic projects that are currently in the works, from the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” to the third entry in the park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution,” and the inevitable fourth season of the animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), it remains to be seen what other corners of entertainment media this iconic franchise will dominate next.

There are rumors of a live-action TV series being in development, but nothing has been confirmed. At this point, as many other major IPs have already taken advantage of the streaming market (Marvel, Star Wars, and more), it would be surprising if Jurassic never ventures into small-screen territory. But for fans looking to sink their teeth into other Jurassic media while they wait for the new content, there’s plenty you may have missed.

If you aren’t fussed about where you get your dinosaur fix, it might be worth looking back rather than ahead. You’ve no doubt seen all six films in the series so far, the short film Battle at Big Rock (2019), played all the video games, seen Camp Cretaceous seasons 1–5, Chaos Theory seasons 1–3, and, of course, read the two brilliant novels by Michael Crichton.

But there are more books beyond “Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World”.

While the late Michael Crichton only penned the two best-sellers, there are more literary additions to the franchise than those critically acclaimed novels. In 2018, to coincide with the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, “The Evolution of Claire” by Tess Sharpe was released. It acts as a prequel to Jurassic World (2015), following Claire Dearing (played by Bryce Dallas Howard in the films) as she begins her career at the ill-fated theme park.

Tess Sharpe also later wrote two books focused on Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), as well as Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing. “Maisie Lockwood Adventures #1: Off the Grid” and “”Maisie Lockwood Adventures #2: The Yosemite Six” bridge the gap between Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

But if you’re a bigger fan of the franchise’s earlier days, then going further back–all the way to 2001–there’s a series of Jurassic books set during the much-preferred Park era.

2001 saw the release of the third film in the franchise, Jurassic Park III (2001), which centers on Alan Grant (Sam Neill) when he’s kidnapped by Paul Kirby (William H Macy) and Amanda Kirby (Téa Leoni), who are desperate to find their son Eric (Trevor Morgan) after he becomes lost on the dinosaur-infested Site B. Surviving everything from a territorial Spinosaurus to hungry Pteranodons, the team eventually finds its way off the island.

However, unbeknownst to many fans, the 2001 film got some low-key follow-ups in the form of three novellas by author Scott Ciencin: “Jurassic Park Adventures: Survivor”, “Jurassic Park Adventures: Prey”, and “Jurassic Park Adventures: Flyers”. The first book tells the story of Eric’s six weeks on the island (which the film leaves to the viewer’s imagination) from his point of view, while the two subsequent books take place after the events of the third film.

The books also feature the return of the iconic Spinosaurus from the third film.

Whether it’s the Tess Sharpe novel or miniseries or the Scott Ciencin novellas, none of these installments are thought-provoking like Crichton’s work. However, if you’re simply after some Jurassic fun that’s more akin to the sequels than the original 1993 film, then these bite-sized adventures are certainly worth sinking your teeth into.

When Is Jurassic World Rebirth Out?

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2. Watch the trailer below:

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you familiar with all Jurassic Park media? Let us know in the comments down below!