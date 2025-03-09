‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Every Major Dinosaur Action Sequence Revealed

Despite being highly secretive for the best part of a year since its announcement, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) suddenly doesn’t seem all that interested in keeping any surprises in store for audiences when it releases this summer.

Not only is the film’s synopsis far more detailed than your average blurb, but it also hints at several character deaths. And, as for the first trailer that recently premiered, it gives away the synopsis’ “sinister, shocking” twist without a second thought.

The film, billed as the start of a “new Jurassic era,” is directed by Gareth Edwards, best known for 2014’s Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and written by David Koepp, who penned the scripts for Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997).

It follows highly skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as she leads her specialist team, which includes Jonathan Bailey’s paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, on a top-secret, high-stakes mission to retrieve DNA from three colossal dinosaurs.

But things go south when Zora’s team encounters a shipwrecked civilian family on a mysterious, dinosaur-inhabited jungle island in South America, where a “sinister, shocking” secret that’s been kept hidden from the world for decades awaits them.

Now, Jurassic World Rebirth has unleashed even more spoilers (that’s your warning), most of which center around the team’s mission to retrieve genetic material from large dinosaurs.

Similar to how the film recently unveiled its new Velociraptor design (via balloons, of all things), the film has now pulled the cover back on five of its biggest action sequences, this time thanks to the new LEGO Jurassic World Rebirth playsets, which will launch on June 1. Each set comes equipped with a signature dinosaur and a collection of minifigures based on characters from the film. But rather than dismantling them brick by brick (for full details, visit the LEGO Shop Jurassic World Rebirth page), let’s look at how they “fit” into the film. One thing worth noting before we dive in is that the action sequences that have inspired these sets span “land, sea, and air” as promised.

T-Rex River Escape

LEGO’s “T-Rex River Escape” set is among the most highly anticipated, because Jurassic fans have been waiting decades to see the iconic river sequence from Michael Crichton’s original 1990 best-seller “Jurassic Park” finally get the big-screen treatment it deserves.

While the thrilling sequence that sees Alan Grant and siblings Lex and Tim Murphy being pursued on their raft by a swimming Rex didn’t make it to the 1993 film by Steven Spielberg, it did inspire the real-world attraction at Universal Studios, which goes under many names.

Now, fans will finally get to see a Tyrannosaur plunging itself into a river rapid in pursuit of human characters, this time a completely different ensemble that includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez).

The “T-Rex River Escape” set includes minifigures of teenagers Teresa Delgado (Luna Blaise) and Xavier Dobbs (David Iacono), and a raft just like in the original book.

Mosasaurus Boat Mission

Another revealed set is “Mosasaurus Boat Mission”. While this also comes as no surprise seeing as it’s also teased in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, fans are also thrilled to know that the Spinosaurus is back — this time, in the form of a pretty large pack.

Unfortunately, this comes with a bit of a catch. While fans have longed to see the Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park III (2001) make a return to the franchise, the dinosaurs revealed in the trailer look nothing like the threequel’s Spino, which boasts a sleek design.

In an attempt to back the new film with “real science,” the filmmakers have opted for a more “paleo-accurate” design for the dinosaur. Nevertheless, the sequence in which a pack of Spinosaurs teams up with a Mosasaurus to take on Zora’s team in their boat looks awesome.

The “Mosasaurus Boat Mission” set comes with LeClerc and Atwater minifigures, supporting characters from the film (dino fodder) played by Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein respectively.

Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission

“The Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission” LEGO set points to the scenes in the trailer where Scarlett Johansson’s Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey’s Dr. Henry Loomis find themselves in long grass (somewhere you probably shouldn’t be in the Jurassic universe).

While they’re greeted with the sight of two Titanosaurs (the sauropods pictured above), the new LEGO set suggests that this scene may be taking a leaf (or a blade of grass) out of The Lost World: Jurassic Park playbook, as it seems that raptors are also lurking nearby.

It’s possible some of these sets are taking liberties by grouping different scenes and/or dinosaurs from the film together, but if Jurassic World Rebirth fails to utilize the raptors during a long grass sequence it’s been teasing for so long, then shame on the filmmakers.

In addition to some vehicles, “The Raptor & Titanosaurus Tracking Mission” set includes three minifigures: covert ops expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), big pharmaceutical rep Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), and paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey).

Raptor Off-Road Escape

The “Raptor Off-Road Escape” set is perhaps the vaguest of the bunch, and doesn’t necessarily correspond with anything we’ve seen from the trailer. That said, there is one scene that finds Dr. Henry Loomis and Xavier Dobbs come face to face with a Velociraptor.

Whether or not this results in some sort of “off-road escape” remains to be seen, but seeing raptors give chase to characters in vehicles has become a signature Jurassic experience since 2015’s Jurassic World. Either way, we can expect plenty of raptors in the new film.

Meanwhile, some fans are theorizing that we may even get a two-headed raptor. In the trailer, we see such a creature dead inside a laboratory tank. A living version may be a bit far-fetched, but on the other hand, the film has already revealed a gigantic mutant T-Rex.

“Raptor Off-Road Escape” includes the minifigures for stranded father Reuben Delgado (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) and his youngest daughter Isabella Delgado (Audrina Miranda).

Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission

While fans are excited to see the T-Rex river sequence inspired by the iconic scene from Michael Crichton’s novel “Jurassic Park,” there’s just as much buzz surrounding the Quetzalcoatlus mission that’s given a big spotlight in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer.

Naturally, this sequence is also getting its own LEGO set: “Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission”. You might be wondering how the Spinosaurus fits in, but as we’ve already said, these sets may simply be lumping different scenes and/or dinosaurs in together.

Or, maybe the Spinosaurus is involved somehow. Either way, we can, at the very least, expect to see Zora and her team go up against Quetzalcoatlus, the huge prehistoric flying bird that appears to have built a nest inside the mysterious ancient temple revealed in the trailer.

“Spinosaurus & Quetzalcoatlus Air Mission” has four minifigures: Martin Krebs, Zora Bennett, covert ops expert Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) and Dr. Henry Loomis, and also includes the ancient temple.

Another LEGO set inspired by the film is “Baby Dinosaur Dolores: Aquilops,” a dinosaur species that has been confirmed to appear. An Aquilops minifigure also appears in the “Raptor Off-Road Escape” set.

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth below:

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you more excited about Jurassic World Rebirth now that you know what action sequences to expect? Let us know in the comments!